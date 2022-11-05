Gun violence is like a never-ending cycle here in town, and I’m sick of it.
I told myself I wouldn’t write about it anymore because it felt like I was doing it too often and I didn’t like that feeling. Kids are dying before they reach the age of 20, and it’s getting out of hand.
What hurts worse is that it’s usually kids killing kids.
That should not be happening at all. It’s sad that these children even have the courage to go out and shoot to kill. They have no goals or aspirations to be anything but what they listen to and watch in music videos.
I’m not big on giving up on our youth, but this generation of teenagers is out of control.
I will say that these are some of the toughest kids to get through to because they are already in too deep and stuck in their ways. We can give them a million speeches and try to take them and show them different environments so that hopefully they will find something they like and stray away from the street life — but it doesn’t work.
They glorify the life they live and taking each other’s lives is a game to them, who can get the most.
I want to see some change but it’s looking unlikely that it will ever happen.
I’m all out of words. I will just continue to pray for our city, especially our youth because they are dealing with the most pain and grief. I’m going to leave it in God’s hands and just trust his plan.
I love every last one of the kids and I just wish that they would listen sometimes instead of finding out the hard way.