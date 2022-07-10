Jay Simpson | When it comes to love, skin color doesn't matter
People should be able to date outside of their race without it being a problem or being looked down upon.
How can you tell a person not to love someone because of the color of their skin?
I was always taught that love has no color: black, white, brown, blue or yellow — it doesn’t matter.
I understand we are still living in a racist world and not everybody is mature enough to be able to accept people how they are.
I can’t just point out one race because all of us are guilty. I can speak for my race specifically and as an African American male I will say that I have seen and heard plenty of people talk down upon a Black man dating a White woman and I never understood what the madness was for.
In the Black community we often judge people based on their preferences. Basically, if a Black man dates a White woman he is automatically looked at as a sellout or he doesn’t respect Black women.
None of that, of course, is true.
All in all, I think if everyone minded their own business the world would be a much better place.
There is really no reason why the color of someone’s skin should matter that much. Love is love.
I enjoy seeing interracial couples and hearing what they have in common and how their relationships started. It’s neat to see love bring people of all different races and backgrounds together.
It’s a beautiful thing.
