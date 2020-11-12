First and foremost, you two are young kings and are covered by the blood of Jesus. Let’s make that clear.
You come from two loving parents who worship the ground you walk on and will do anything and everything in our power to make sure you both live a wonderful life — and not have to go through some of the hardships we had to experience as kids.
We will raise you both to always remain humble as well.
Everything we do is for your well-being. You may not agree with it all, but one day, you will understand that it came from the heart.
With all the craziness going on in the world today, it is important that I give you both the game at an early age because I don’t want you growing up clueless and naive to what’s really happening. I need my boys to be aware, just how I was taught.
There are certain codes we have to live by as men, but more importantly, as Black men. We don’t have room for any mistakes at all because the system is designed for us to fail.
But for you two, failure is not an option.
A few simple codes to live by now, even at your ages are:
- Lead, never follow.
- Look a man in his eyes when you speak to him.
- Always give respect (no matter race or gender) until disrespected.
- Treat women the same way you’d want your mother to be treated.
- Chase your dreams.
- Embrace who you are: Black is beautiful.
- Last but not least, be a child of God.
I will always encourage you to use my failures and flaws as motivation to be become better men. I don’t want to be the father that’s head over heels because his sons are just like him. No, I want to be the father who’s head over heels because his sons are better than him.
Better men, better fathers, better husbands, just overall better people. That would mean I did my job well.
At some point in life, you will be older and independent and won’t need my protection, but you can always use my wisdom. You two are the best of friends now and I pray that connection and vibe you have with one another never fades away.
Over the last six years, we have grown up a lot together and we will continue to grow and develop an even stronger bond. I can’t stress enough how much I love you boys and want the best for you. It warms my heart to see you setting and reaching goals at this stage in your life.
It seems to me you boys are destined for greatness, and I’ll be there every step of way.
I’ve always told you that I’m riding until the wheels fall off, and I mean it. Keep being the amazing children you are. The sky’s the limit, Boys.
Love, Daddy.
Jay Simpson writes for The News-Gazette. His column appears Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. He can be reached at jsimpson@news-gazette.com.