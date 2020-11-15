Jay's Take | Chances make champions
Chances make champions. I believe in that to the fullest.
You have to take risks to elevate and win in life. The higher the risk, the higher the reward. Nothing comes overnight, and this is something I think we all lose sight of during the process of success.
Success varies, so there are a lot of ways to be successful. You don’t have to be anything or anybody besides your best self and you can still do it.
Money doesn’t always define success; I mean, it’s great to have, but you can still be a very successful individual without the largest bank account. If you really love what you do and have a serious passion for it, then the money shouldn’t matter anyway. But trust me, as you keep working and leveling up, the money will increase as well.
A lot of times, people hold themselves back because of confidence issues or they’re worried too much about what the next person thinks. I’m here to tell you that lack of confidence and worrying about how the next person feels about how you make yourself happy will not get you anywhere.
Chances make champions, and if you want to excel and get out of the same position you’ve been stuck in, you have to take a risk.
Apply for that job, design those clothes, declare for the draft, or even ask her to marry you. Just do it, don’t look for anyone else’s approval — especially if you think the time is right. It’s your life. I’ve learned from experience the regret you get for not going after your dreams and taking those chances. The feeling sucks because you know your potential.
This message is for anyone wanting to take a chance on something: Do it!
You never know what the outcome may be, and it may be just the chance you need to take. Never stop working and don’t be afraid to take that big risk to receive an even bigger reward.
Jay Simpson writes for The News-Gazette. His column appears Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. He can be reached at jsimpson@news-gazette.com.