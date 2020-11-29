Trying to keep up will slow you down. Move at your own pace.
In life, you sometimes find yourself trying to move at someone else’s pace, whether it’s someone you look up to or on social media.
We have to realize that everyone’s path isn’t going to be the same. Some people will have things handed to them without having to put it in any kind of work, while others will be forced to get it out of the mud or else they won’t have a crumb.
It’s just how life goes.
Just because you’re one of those people whom nothing seems to come easy to and you have to work twice as hard to accomplish things, don’t get down on yourself when things aren’t moving as fast or smooth as you want.
Life is a marathon, not a sprint. Embrace the tough times and the moments you feel like giving in, because those are character-building moments you can use as fuel.
Use the struggle as
motivation; that’s what I do. The fact that I have to work like a slave to achieve a lifestyle that some people are born into is all the motivation I need.
It might take me a little longer to achieve, but I will get it done. I don’t mind having to work hard because I’m not just doing it for myself anymore; it’s for my children, so I look forward to the grind.
I want them to learn what hard work is firsthand. They will see how hard their parents work, and it will be instilled into them. Neither one of us were handed anything, and we both had to work our tails off to even get to where we are today.
Although we are still striving to give them the best life possible, we embrace it because it’s a beautiful feeling being able to beat the odds.
