As a 26-year-old, marriage
is a goal for me.
My parents were never married, but I was blessed enough to have come across a few marriages that inspired me.
Growing up, I never thought I’d get married, and that didn’t bother me at all. I thought being a bachelor was the way to go, but then I met a couple and they took me under their wing.
Whenever we were around each other, I asked the husband lots of questions, just trying to pick his brain and see if this would be something I could see myself doing. Every question I asked, he had the perfect response, which made it easier for me to open up and actually give it a shot.
He told me the key to his healthy marriage is communication and space. He encourages his wife to do whatever makes her happy, even if it requires time away from each other. She does the same.
He also told me that a simple text or call throughout the day is all it takes.
I’m not in a rush to get married, but I know I’m only getting older, so I hope I don’t have to wait too long. I can see myself with a family of my own, and it’s a good feeling.
At this point in my life, I’m taking this time to prepare myself mentally and emotionally so that temptation won’t be a problem for me. I’ve seen it ruin so many good marriages on both ends and I don’t want it to happen to me.
When I decide to do it, I want to do it the right way. I want to have a lifetime partner.
Jay Simpson writes for The News-Gazette. His column appears Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. He can be reached at jsimpson@news-gazette.com.