It’s not clear whether Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul knows much about the First Amendment’s free-speech guarantees, but he clearly recognizes speech he wishes to punish.
Raoul’s suspected shortcomings in constitutional law last week prompted U.S. District Court Judge Iain Johnston to put a hold on the law Raoul wrote, the legislature passed and Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed to open purported “misinformation” at “crisis pregnancy centers” to civil lawsuits.
In unusually harsh language, the judge characterized the law as “both stupid and very likely unconstitutional.”
“It is stupid because its own supporter (assistant attorney general Ashley Hokenson) admitted it was unneeded and was unsupported by evidence when challenged. It is likely unconstitutional because it is a blatant example of taking the side of whose speech is sanctionable and whose speech is immunized — on the very same subject no less,” Johnson wrote.
The judge issued a temporary restraining order blocking the law’s enforcement because evidence showed center operators have a “likelihood of success on the merits of their claim” that the law is unconstitutional.
In most cases of this nature, the judge’s ruling would be appealed. So far, Raoul’s office has not indicated what action it will take.
But Pritzker expressed confidence the law will be upheld. He also slammed abortion opponents as members of the “far right” who are “interfering with the ability for women to access safe medical care without deception or lies.”
But the judge ruled the law is unconstitutionally aimed at squelching the speech of center employees. It allows, among other things, fines of up to $50,000 for each violation of Raoul’s misinformation rule.
That is just one of the problems the judge cited.
Johnson noted that Hokenson acknowledged in her legislative testimony that fraudulent acts were covered by the state’s Consumer Fraud Act before this new law was passed.
He also noted that anti-abortion centers are specifically targeted while facilities performing abortions are specifically excluded from the law’s reach.
Johnson noted federal law is “deeply skeptical of laws that distinguish among different speakers, allowing speech by some but not others.”
In those cases, he said, the law requires “strict scrutiny analysis” to survive. That means government officials must show the law serves a “compelling state interest” and is “narrowly tailored” to achieve its goal.
While the law’s challengers presented ample testimony to support their position, Raoul, an ambitious Chicago politician who aspires to move up the political ladder, presented none.
He justified passage by asserting that it is necessary to prevent abortion opponents from making false statements — for example, comparing the medical risks of having an abortion to giving birth.
But the judge noted statements Raoul considers punishable often are matters of opinion. Further, he noted the AG’s office put no limits on statements it would prosecute, deciding on a “case by case” basis.
Johnson concluded the law would have “chilling effects” on center volunteers’ speech by opening them up to draconian penalties that would deter them from volunteering.
Johnson noted Raoul declined to defend the law on its merits. He also said there was no validity to his argument that the pregnancy centers lacked legal standing to challenge the law’s constitutionality.
Johnson acknowledged that a preliminary injunction is an “extraordinary remedy.” But he said the centers “met all the required elements to obtain a preliminary injunction” because Raoul’s law is “facially unconstitutional” as applied to the centers.
Raoul’s law reflects the latest effort by the governor and legislators to establish Illinois as an abortion mecca that will attract pregnant women from all over the Midwest.
It also reflects an increasingly aggressive stance taken by state elected officials to quash opposition from abortion opponents.