When state Rep. Carol Ammons looks at Champaign County’s six circuit judges, she sees too many White males.
“My proposal is to create sub-circuits within Champaign County ... in an effort to create more opportunity for women and persons of color to serve as circuit judges and increase diversity,” Ammons wrote to Champaign County Presiding Judge Randy Rosenbaum.
Ammons hopes to pass the legislation during the veto session that ends Thursday. But the process appears fluid, and the proposal does not have a bill number.
Springfield political analyst Rich Miller writes, “I don’t think this has progressed very far.” But state Sen. Scott Bennett, D-Champaign, said he expects it to pass.
Rosenbaum wrote Ammons last week to complain that she did not inform him of her proposal to create judicial sub-circuits in counties with populations of more than 150,000. He learned about it from a news article and noted she said nothing to him about it in a recent conversation.
Rosenbaum challenged the proposal’s merit.
“If the purpose is to have diversity on the bench, that is appropriate. We have more women on the bench now than ever before in our circuit. We have an Asian and an African American in Champaign County,” he wrote.
But Ammons dismissed his claims. She complained the “six elected circuit judges” are “White and consist of only one female.” Regarding “diversity” among associate judges, she said, “I do not share your view that ... is something to be applauded.”
Champaign County is part of the six-county Sixth Judicial Circuit. The others are Douglas, DeWitt, Macon, Moultrie and Piatt.
In those six counties, there are 14 elected circuit judges and 11 associate judges. Each county has at least one resident circuit judge elected by that county’s citizens.
Only Champaign and Macon have multiple circuit judges, some of whom run for election circuitwide and others (resident judges) who run only in their home counties.
Champaign’s six circuit judges are Rosenbaum, Ben Dyer, Jason Bohm, Ramona Sullivan, Roger Webber and Sam Limentato. All but Sullivan were originally appointed as circuit judges by Illinois Supreme Court Justice Rita Garman.
Following their recent appointments, Dyer and Limentato are running for a full term in 2022.
Sullivan, a resident circuit judge, was elected as a Democrat in 2020.
The state’s three-layered judicial system consists of trial courts in 24 circuits and five appellate and Supreme Court districts. Just six are single-county circuits — Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry and Will.
Ammons, an Urbana Democrat, expressed her disgust for Champaign County’s status, stating “the current system exists solely for the partisan purpose to ensure that Champaign County court is run by judges elected as Republicans.”
She objected to other counties’ citizens voting to elect circuit judges who preside primarily in Champaign County. All circuit and associate judges in the Sixth Judicial Circuit, including those both elected and appointed in Champaign County, preside in the other five counties as needed.
Champaign County residents — as well as those in Piatt, DeWitt, Moultrie and Douglas — vote on area-wide circuit judges who primarily preside in Macon County.
Ammons contended that it is “not right to allow” residents of five other counties to vote on judges who primarily preside in Champaign County. She specifically objected to DeWitt, Moultrie and Douglas counties being “almost all White.”
Ammons previously backed a proposal to revise the election rules to help elect more Democratic judges. She almost passed a previous bill that would have established Champaign County and some others as separate judicial circuits.
This sub-circuit proposal, however, would leave Champaign County in the Sixth Circuit while subdividing it into separate districts. She noted that Cook, Lake, McHenry, Will and Winnebago counties all have sub-circuits, saying her proposal is “in line with what other counties of similar size are doing.”
Lake and Will counties each have populations of roughly 700,000. Kane has more than 500,000 and McHenry has roughly 300,000. Only Winnebago (population 171,000) is relatively close in size to Champaign County.