Birds of a feather flock together.
So it is that nearly two years after Urbana Democratic state Rep. Carol Ammons was dismissed from her leadership post in the Illinois House, her partner in collegiality breaches — Chicago state Rep. Mary Flowers — was dismissed as a deputy majority leader.
The General Assembly is scheduled to adjourn May 19. Flowers’ dismissal becomes effective May 31. In the meantime, she is barred from party caucus and leadership meetings.
In another unusual party personnel dispute, Democratic House Speaker Chris Welch informed Flowers that her abusive behavior toward staff members and fellow legislators is unacceptable.
“I cannot, and will not, tolerate this behavior toward members and staff,” Welch wrote in the May 9 dismissal letter.
Springfield political analyst Rich Miller reported that Flowers has ruffled many a feather with her insults. But among the final straws was a May 2 incident in which she compared an unidentified House staff member to Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler.
“This is my workplace. I was stunned when I walked and saw this young man looking like Hitler,” Flowers told WBEZ in Chicago.
But there was more, as Welch described.
Welch said in the same May 2 caucus meeting, “you used language widely recognized as a slur intended to divide people — including members of your own (Democratic) caucus — based on their national origin. ... You declined to offer the caucus a sincere apology for either comment when asked.”
Flowers played a crucial role in Ammons’ downfall from her position as chairwoman of the House Democratic Caucus.
Ammons was presiding over a debate in the Illinois House as Flowers asked hostile questions of Democratic state Rep. Terra Costa Howard about legislation Howard backed concerning the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services. Both Ammons and Flowers opposed the legislation.
In allowing lengthy, hostile questioning of Howard by Flowers, Ammons was cited for violating a cardinal rule requiring scrupulous fairness and neutrality on the part of the presiding officer.
Because Ammons reportedly showed no regret about her actions during a subsequent meeting with Welch, he dismissed her from his leadership team.
Flowers apparently showed a similar lack of regret. She described Welch’s decision as “petty.” She also seemed to show a lack of awareness of the situation when she said complaints about her behavior should be reviewed by an inspector general.
The inspector general, however, investigates allegations of wrongdoing by legislators. Behavioral rules governing how legislators and staffers interact is strictly an internal caucus matter.
The 71-year-old Flowers is the longest serving Black state legislator in Illinois history.
Welch noted that several caucus members complained about being “bullied or insulted” by Flowers at a caucus meeting earlier this year. He recalled that she “dismissed their concerns and attempted to further belittle them in front of colleagues and staff.”
“In individual meetings with you, I have informed you of how I expect members treat colleagues and staff, and I have requested specifically that you refrain from abusive behavior. This conduct has continued unabated,” he wrote.
Welch reminded Flowers that she had signed a “Leadership Agreement” in requiring members of his team to, among other things, “show respect” and avoid “blame or accusations.”
In talking to reporters, Flowers dismissed the “Leadership Agreement,” saying that she only took “one oath, and that’s to uphold the (U.S. and Illinois) Constitution.”