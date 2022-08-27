It’s time once again to dive in to another round of quick takes on the people, places and events that were being talked about over the past week:
Careful, careful
Would-be GOP state Senate candidate Maria Vasquez blamed opposition Democrats for forcing her off the November ballot by launching a successful challenge to her voter signature petitions.
The Champaign resident said she was “disappointed, but not surprised’” by the challenge local Dems filed with the Illinois State Board of Elections.
But she should have blamed herself and her campaign workers for not taking the serious business of running for the Illinois Senate as seriously as she should have.
In not doing so, she set an example that all would-be candidates for public office should avoid.
The first step in seeking public office is collecting the requisite number of voter signatures to get on the ballot. Candidates who fail that test forfeit the election before the first ballot is cast.
No Republican stepped forward to run in the June 28 primary election for the 52nd District. That being the case, Vasquez decided to run and got party backing to fill a ballot space and challenge incumbent Democratic state Sen. Scott Bennett.
Her first mistake was to gather just 352 signatures, not much more than the 334 the law requires. Candidates who provide a minimum number of signatures invite petition challenges. The smart move is to discourage a signature challenge by gathering double the number of required signatures.
So it was no surprise when Democrat Eva Jehle filed a ballot challenge on behalf of the Bennett campaign. That’s Politics 101 — the way the game is played.
Democrats alleged many of Vasquez’s signatures were invalid, objecting to 141 of Vasquez’s signatures at an Aug. 10 state Board of Elections meeting. Ultimately, the board struck down 116 signatures, leaving Vasquez 98 short of the required number.
Reasons for the objections were not disclosed in the ISBE report. But ISBE spokesman Matt Dietrich said the most frequent reasons signatures are stricken is because the signers either are not registered voters or are not registered voters in the required election district, in this case the 52nd Senate District.
Vasquez’s name was not scheduled to be officially removed from the ballot until Friday, when the ISBE met to certify the Nov. 8 ballot. But recognizing the handwriting on the wall, Vasquez announced her withdrawal.
“Voters deserved to have a choice this November,” she complained.
They did, and they would have if the proper care had been taken in the signature-collection stage.
J.B.’s big bucks
Now that he has taken control of the Illinois Democratic Party by electing his favored candidate for chairwoman, Gov. J.B. Pritzker is spreading campaign cash around.
The multi-billionaire beneficiary of a family fortune recently gave $5.5 million to the state party and campaign committees.
That number includes $1.5 million to the Democratic Party of Illinois, $1 million to the Senate Democrats’ campaign fund and $3 million to the House Democratic campaign fund.
The Chicago Tribune reported that Pritzker’s donations are part of his effort to “try to broaden the extent of his power in Democratic circles.”
Democrats have a vice-like grip on power in Illinois, controlling all three branches of government.
Pritzker’s latest contributions come on top of massive sums he’s previously given to Democratic entities. That includes $24 million he gave to the Democratic Governors Association to finance an advertising campaign encouraging GOP primary voters to vote for Republican Darren Bailey.
Perceived by Pritzker as the easiest Republican to beat in the general election, Bailey won the nomination but now trails in the polls for the November general election.
While giving to other Democratic entities, Pritzker has not neglected his own campaign committee, providing it with $125 million.
Backing free speech
Free speech on college campuses has become a contentious issue in recent years. Now the University of Illinois College of Law is entering the debate by launching “a new clinic dedicated to the protection of First Amendment rights.”
The law school said the “search for a clinic director is under way” and being led by Professor Jason Mazzone.
Creation of the clinic is being financed by a donation from the Stanton Foundation established by longtime CBS News President Frank Stanton.
The law school said the “the mission of the Clinic will be to support freedom of expression and civic engagement by enhancing law students’ understanding of the First Amendment and providing a resource for organizations, students, journalists, and citizens defending and advancing First Amendment protections.”
“Freedom of speech and inquiry are vital to America’s constitutional democracy, and have proven essential to bringing about crucially important constitutional improvements since the founding. The College of Law is thus proud and honored to have been selected to create and house a clinic to enable students to protect these foundational rights while learning the legal craft,” said Dean Vikram Amar.
The clinic’s work will be First Amendment issues of “speech, press, and assembly. Working under the supervision of the clinic director, student clinicians will represent clients in actual litigation, with a particular focus on local and regional issues.”
Bad news
There is a University of Illinois connection to last weekend’s tragic car accident that killed three Indiana State University students, including two members of the football team.
The head coach of the Indiana State team is Curt Mallory, a former top assistant for the Fighting Illini.
Authorities attributed the cause of the accident to alcohol consumption, speeding, and slick conditions caused by rain.
Authorities said the five occupants of the car were on their way back from a house party when they crashed into a tree.
They identified the fatalities as the car’s driver Christian Eubanks, 18, Caleb VanHooser, 19, and Jayden Musili, a 19-year-old from Fort Wayne. Eubanks and VanHooser were both Indiana State football players.
Two other football players were critically injured as a result of the crash.
Mallory said afterward that it “is a terrible day for Indiana State football and a devastating loss for both the Eubanks and the VanHooser families.”
“To say they will be missed is an understatement. Our continued prayers and support are with their families, friends, and teammates during this difficult time,” he said.
Mallory has been Indiana State’s head coach since 2017. He coached at the UI from 2005-09 under coach Ron Zook. He spent his first two seasons as second coach and his last three as co-defensive coordinator.
Well-deserved pay raise?
Chicago is notorious for its politicians’ preferences to feed from the public trough.
Most notable among the self-serving elite are its aldermen. By any standard, these city officials take the cake when it comes to compensation for doing whatever the city’s major tells them to do.
They currently are paid about $130,000 but are due to get a generous increase to $142,780 unless they reject a scheduled cost-of-living increase.
That’s nearly twice what Illinois’ overpaid state legislators receive. But Chicago politicians never have been much for being contrite about grabbing with both hands.