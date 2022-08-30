Illinois’ 10 casinos are still suffering from the after-effect of the coronavirus. But revenue forecasters predict better days ahead, particularly when new casinos like the one being built in Danville open.
“Illinois should see some dramatic improvement in its casino revenue numbers very soon,” said Eric Noggle, revenue manager for Illinois’ Commission on Government Forecasting and Accountability.
He cited planned new casinos in Danville, Waukegan, Williamson County, the South Suburbs and a “mega” facility in Chicago.
Planned “racinos” — racetracks with casino features — at the Hawthorne and Fairmount racetracks — will join them.
Citing the scheduled opening of a Waukegan casino in “late 2022,” Noggle said “higher levels of adjusted gross revenue ... should be expected in the near future.”
State officials, desperate for new sources of revenue, hope that sin taxes would be helpful.
That’s why they have dramatically expanded gambling in recent years, first venturing into video gambling and then dramatically increasing the 10 original “riverboat” casinos approved when the late Gov. Jim Thompson was in office more than two decades ago.
But too many gambling options have proved to be a problem as video gaming at local bars and restaurants cut heavily into revenue that previously went to the casinos.
Further aggravating the casino revenue problem were widespread lockdowns, attendance limits and social-distancing rules Gov. J.B. Pritzker put in place in 2020-’21 to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
While the revenue numbers are up in the aftermath of the pandemic, Illinois’ casino revenues for the 2021-’22 fiscal year ($1.307 billion) failed to equal revenues generated in the 2011-’12 fiscal year ($1.641 billion).
The good revenue news is that the $1.3 billion generated in 2021-’22 represents a strong increase over the pandemic-related revenue declines.
Some, of course, do not consider gambling revenue to be a plus for the state. Critics contend that money lost by gamblers often comes from those who can least afford it and redirects money that would have been spent in other areas of the economy. The state’s elected officials, however, do not agree.
They perceive gambling revenues as money voluntarily forfeited to the state by those who would resist having it taken in various forms of taxation.
Pritzker ordered Illinois’ casinos to be closed between March and June of 2022. Another series of shutdowns took place between November 2020 and January 2021.
Subsequent attendance restrictions further hampered casino operations.
Casinos generated $942 million in the 2020 fiscal year, fell to $897 million in the 2021 fiscal year and then rebounded to $1.3 billion in the 2022 fiscal year that ended June 30.
The Des Plaines’ River Casino is Illinois’ largest, producing $503 million in revenue in the 2022 fiscal year.
Bally’s Quad City Casino showed the largest revenue increase in FY 2022 — it was up 56 percent to $49.2 million.
It’s not just video gambling that diminishes revenue from Illinois casinos.
Noggle noted that Indiana opened a “brand new facility — the Hard Rock Casino” near Illinois’ border in May 2021.
It’s now the highest revenue-generating casino in Indiana.
The planned Danville casino is intended to counter that, keeping Illinois gamblers from going to Indiana and drawing Indiana gamblers to Illinois.
The question, of course, is what the future holds in terms of casino revenue once the state expansion is fully implemented.
Noggle said that is “difficult to know” because it’s unclear what effect “cannibalization” will have as well as the “reduced tax structure” approved by Pritzker and legislators.