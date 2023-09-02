When the Champaign County Humane Society’s Mary Tiefenbrunn recently put out the word that the new shelter was filled to the gills with adoptable dogs, people responded.
She said 18 dogs were adopted, not as many as CCHS had hoped, but still a good number.
Unfortunately, Tiefenbrunn — her nickname is “Tief” — said the shelter is in a constant state of flux. When some animals are adopted, others are dropped off.
“We’ve probably been averaging two dogs coming in every day. It’s constantly changing,” she said.
Tief said the shelter currently is “at the max” with a population of 44 dogs. So she’s, naturally, hoping that anyone who wants a pet — cat, dog or otherwise — and can take care of it pays the CCHS a visit.
Its new shelter is located at 4003 Kearns Drive, C. Because of the current high population, the shelter is unable to accept new dogs picked up by the county animal patrol.
Everyone can use a friend, and there are no better ones than our furry, four-legged friends. There are plenty from which to choose.
Of Mapes & money
Now that Timothy Mapes, former chief of staff to former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, has been convicted of perjury and obstruction of justice, there are questions about his future.
The first — and biggest — involves the sentence that U.S. Judge John Kness will impose when Mapes returns to Chicago federal court on Jan. 10.
The second — one many people might not have considered — is whether he’ll continue to collect his annual state pension that approaches $150,000.
In a display of faux concern for public opinion, legislators passed a law that purports to strip public officials of their state pensions if they are convicted of criminal activity. But, to limit its impact, they wrote requirements into the law that restrict the circumstances under which wrongdoers might actually lose their pensions.
Former Illinois Gov. George Ryan eventually lost his pension because of criminality in which he engaged while holding state office. But other wrongdoers have kept theirs because their criminality didn’t meet the guidelines.
For now, the smart money is on Mapes being allowed to keep his pension. It will take a review by the attorney general’s office to confirm it, but that office has been politician friendly in the past.
The Chicago Tribune recently reported that “it takes a direct connection to a crime that happened during a public officials’ official duties” to strip a state retiree of his pension.
What was Mapes’ crime? He lied to a grand jury that was investigating the criminal activities of Madigan, who awaits trial, and Madigan’s alleged co-conspirator, Michael McClain, who has been convicted in the sprawling Commonwealth Edison bribery conspiracy case.
Further, at the time Mapes lied to prevent disclosures about Madigan’s alleged criminal misconduct, he was no longer employed by the state.
The Trib concluded that the state’s “highly forgiving pension laws give Mapes plenty of room to stop any efforts to halt his pension.”
It may well be that Mapes, while imprisoned, will continue to collect a pension that will keep his prison commissary account stuffed. That, of course, is if he is sentenced to prison.
Perhaps the best example of a corrupt officeholder forfeiting his state pension is Ryan, who served for years in the legislature before being elected lieutenant governor, secretary of state and governor.
The Trib reported that Ryan had collected $635,000 before he was stripped of his pension. Because he forfeited his pension, he also received a refund of $235,000. The $235,000 represented Ryan’s contributions to state pension systems.
The purely legal pension monkey business is another example of how public servants game the pension system even while trying to game the criminal justice system.
Strike one
Can the sins of the son be visited upon the father? So far, the answer is maybe.
A Lake County judge this week refused to dismiss reckless conduct charges filed against the father of the Highland Park shooter.
Robert Crimo Jr. is charged with murder in connection with the July 4, 2022, shooting spree during a community parade that left seven people dead.
His father, Robert Crimo Sr., faces charges in connection with his effort to help his son obtain a Firearm Owner’s Identification Card two years before the shooting spree.
Crimo’s defense lawyer sought to have the reckless conduct charge dismissed because he argued it is unconstitutionally vague. Judge George Strickland rejected that claim.
The defense’s next move will come during the upcoming trial when it will seek to have the statute declared unconstitutional as it is being applied in this case.
Crimo Sr. faces a Nov. 6 bench trial — trial before a judge, not a jury — in this case.
The government alleges that Crimo Jr’s. unstable behavior should have led his father to reject any role in helping his son obtain legal firearms. Because he did not do that, the state alleges, Crimo Sr. was reckless by “causing” the conduct that led to seven deaths.
It’s a complicated legal argument, one that ignores whether Crimo Sr. could “reasonably foresee” his son’s shooting spree two years later and should be held legally responsible for it. Aside from constitutional questions, that’s the issue facing the judge.
Deafening silence
After a federal judge put a hold on a new state law designed to restrict “misinformation” about abortion, an angry Gov. J.B. Pritzker quickly replied the law is constitutionally sound and predicted the decision would be overturned on appeal.
Since then, however, those in a position to file an appeal have done nothing. Not only has no appeal been filed, the case is not set for a status hearing until Oct. 23.
Attorney General Kwame Raoul, who wrote the law and persuaded the General Assembly to pass it, has been silent. At the same time, Pritzker has become less vocal.
Referring to the promised appeal, Pritzker this week told reporters that “I’m not the one who takes that on.”
“That is the job of the attorney general, and I do not know. He has not informed me of what his plans are for that,” Pritzker said.
Surely, the governor could find out if he wanted to know. Has he asked Raoul about his plans for appeal, if there are any?
Before the judge’s ruling, Pritzker and Raoul couldn’t talk enough about the new law that opened abortion opponents to civil prosecutions and heavy fines for making alleged “misstatements” outside medical centers where abortions are performed.
Pritzker charged abortion foes — members of the “far right” — were “interfering with the ability for women to access safe medical care without deception or lies.”
What Judge Iain Johnston concluded, however, is that the state’s effort to regulate the speech of abortion foes was such a gross assault on free speech that it was “stupid.”
Employing harsh language rarely used in legal opinions, the judge characterized the law as an effort by the state to silence abortion foes.
The judge issued a temporary restraining order barring the state from pursuing its planned crackdown.
The next step in the process would ordinarily be a hearing to determine whether a permanent injunction should be issued. But so far, there’s been no indication what’s up.