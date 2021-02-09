Courthouses, at least in popular imagination, are where the action is.
Perry Mason moments — the ones where the real killer confesses in response to the defense lawyer’s provocative questions — are the order of the day.
Right?
Well, not exactly. The reality is that truth is frequently duller than fiction.
Take, for example, a recent Chicago federal appeals court decision that is being trumpeted as a big-time precedent.
What’s the subject of the dispute — a free speech controversy, trial of top mafia bosses or another in the endless string of corruption cases involving top elected officials in Illinois?
It’s nothing so dramatic.
The dispute involved a consumer complaint — specifically, are consumers misled by advertising labels reading “100% Grated Parmesan Cheese” when, in fact, the cheese being sold is “four to nine percent cellulose power and potassium sorbate”?
Manufacturers like Kraft Heinz include the two additional ingredients with the cheese because cheese alone would spoil on the store shelf.
Obviously, the manufacturer has to keep the product fresh, and there are no health issues stemming from the preservatives.
But crafty class-action lawyers spotted a potential consumer fraud issue, rounded up some plaintiffs and filed a lawsuit against the manufacturers that produce and grocery stores that sell 90 percent-plus percent grated parmesan cheese as “100% Grated Parmesan Cheese.”
Chicago federal judge Gary Feinerman dismissed the lawsuit, but his decision was recently overturned in a 2-1 decision by a three-judge appellate panel.
It would seem rather obvious that the average consumer would see the “100%” label and conclude that 100 percent percent means 100 percent.
But manufacturers like Kraft defend their labeling by arguing that a complete list of ingredients is available on the label’s “fine print,” words used by the appellate court.
In dismissing the case, the trial judge ruled that consumer protection law is more complicated than it might appear at first blush.
He concluded that “100 percent” claim is actually ambiguous and that a “consumer who seeks clarity can get it by reading the ingredient list on the back label.” He found that any “reasonable consumer” would know that 100 percent can’t meant 100 percent because cheese “sold unrefrigerated” would spoil.
The appeals didn’t buy those arguments, concluding that the issue of what consumers think about their grated cheese purchases should be resolved by a jury, not a judge.
The court majority concluded that allowing a manufacturer to cite “fine print” on back labels to defeat false advertising claims would “encourage deceptive labeling.” As for accepting what consumers know instinctively about keeping grated parmesan cheese fresh, the appeals court was equally skeptical of imposing that burden on the shopping public.
The justices acknowledged that “advertising is aimed at creating positive impressions in buyers’ minds, either explicitly or more subtly by implication and indirection.”
But the court said “we stand by the general principle that deceptive advertising claims should take into account all the information available to consumers and the context in which that information is provided.”
The real question — aside from the legal question — is to what extent consumers think at all when they buy a shaker of parmesan cheese. Probably not much.
That’s what a trial — if there is one — will be about. Many of these class-action cases don’t get that far and are settled short of a trial.
There’s a lot more to the court’s decision — its discourse on the cheese dispute runs some 50 pages.
One law firm that follows this consumer fraud litigation predicted the precedent set will be “among the false advertising decisions most frequently cited by (class-action lawyers).”
That’s something to think about — or not — for shoppers looking to pick up some “100% Grated Parmesan Cheese” that’s really slightly less than that.
