In 2016, convicted murderer Zachary Reyes made history of sorts.
It wasn’t the kind of history many people aspire to make, but it was history nonetheless.
He became Illinois’ poster boy for the constitutional issue of what kinds of prison sentences the court can impose on youthful offenders and still comply with the U.S. Supreme Court’s admonition that murderers of tender years be treated less harshly than their adult counterparts.
In the Reyes case, the Illinois Supreme Court concluded that the 97-year sentence he received was a “de facto” life sentence and, as a consequence, unconstitutional because it is “cruel and unusual.”
But while the higher courts have decided what’s not to be done with Reyes and other juvenile killers, they haven’t decided what’s actually to be done with Reyes.
A state appeals court recently overturned a second prison sentence imposed on Reyes, setting aside a 66-year term. It ordered a Kendall Court judge to hold a third sentencing hearing.
“... we express no view about the sentence that (Reyes) ultimately received. On remand, the court trial could once again impose a
de facto sentence only if it determines (Reyes) is beyond rehabilitation,” Justice Mary Schostok wrote in a unanimous decision for the Second District Appellate Court.
Reyes, then 16, was convicted of murder and two counts of attempted murder in connection with a 2009 gang-related shooting.
Tried as an adult, he got an adult sentence that was doomed following a series of decisions by the U.S. Supreme Court and various state supreme courts, including Illinois’.
The rulings mandate less harsh sentences, first striking down mandatory life sentences and then nullifying sentences in amounts high enough that they were deemed de facto life sentences.
In a 2019 case — People vs. Busher — the Illinois Supreme Court “defined a de facto life sentence for a juvenile offender as one that is greater than 40 years.”
The court’s idea is that a juvenile sentenced to a lengthy prison term must be released at a stage in his life when he still has time to become a happy, productive person.
If sentenced at 16 age to 40 years, Reyes would be released back into society at 56. Under both previous sentences, Reyes would be over 80 when released.
But Reyes’ second sentencing hearing occurred in 2018 — a year before the Busher 40-year limit — so sentencing Judge Timothy McCann was flying blind in terms of limits when he resentenced Reyes.
Juvenile offenders still can be sentenced to what amount to life terms. But those penalties will be affirmed only if the juvenile in question is considered to be so violent and remorseless as to be beyond redemption — “irretrievable depravity, permanent incorrigibility.”
The U.S. Supreme Court predicted those circumstances will be “uncommon.”
What does a juvenile murderer tell a judge to get 40 years or less in prison?
Reyes’ lawyers point out that he’s taken classes in prison — roofing, insulation and vinyl decking. He’s expressed remorse for his shooting spree and “earned an anti-violence-awareness certificate.” Reyes also stated he wants to “learn and become a better person.”
The courts have concluded that youthful offenders deserve sentences less severe than adults because of “children’s diminished culpability and heightened capacity for change.”
Some might question whether it’s accurate to describe as 16-year-old veteran gang-banger as a child, particularly when in killing mode.
But the courts have ruled. That’s why juvenile offenders in Illinois prisons serving prison sentences of more than 40 years are going back to court in search of a sympathetic ear and a sentence reduction.
Reyes’ appeal is taking longer than most, mostly because of timing issues. But he’s due to get a legal break, if one can call a 40-year prison sentence anything approaching real leniency.