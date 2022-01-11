If super-majority Springfield Democrats have their way, Champaign County will not elect another Republican circuit judge for decades.
That’s one of the many bottom lines emanating from legislation remaking the state’s trial courts that was passed at warp speed last week.
Under the new rules, three Champaign County-based judges who serve in the six-county Sixth Circuit will in the future be elected only by Champaign County voters. Instead of having three of the six county-based judges elected by voters across the circuit, all six will be elected resident judges from Champaign County.
The change takes effect upon the retirements of the county’s three at-large circuit judges — Randy Rosenbaum, Jason Bohm and Roger Webber. It’s expected to be a number of years before any of them leaves the bench, Webber considered first in line to go.
Springfield Democrats insisted change is necessary to elect more minority judges. But Republicans charged — and one powerful Democrat confirmed — that one of their goals is to elect more Democrats.
“Certainly partisanship is a component ...” Democratic Senate President Don Harmon acknowledged.
Springfield political analyst Rich Miller agreed the legislation is “more about electing Democratic judges,” specifically citing Champaign, Peoria and Rock Island counties that are “surrounded by Republican counties.”
Democrats used two means to achieve their goals, creating sub-circuits in some counties and shifting at-large judicial posts to resident judge posts in others.
Democrats converted at-large posts to resident posts in Peoria and Rock Island counties as well as in Champaign County.
But in the Seventh Circuit, which includes Sangamon County, Democrats divided the six-county circuit into seven sub-circuits.
Sangamon County’s two sub-circuits consist of the City of Springfield and other areas outside the city lines but inside county lines. Each of the circuit’s five other counties — Scott, Morgan, Greene, Jersey and Macoupin — will be their own sub-circuits.
Traditional redistricting, like that for the General Assembly, focuses on creating districts of equal population. The new judicial framework ignores that factor, the seven sub-circuits in the revised 7th Circuit ranging in size from nearly 5,000 to nearly 92,000.
If the goal is to see more minorities elected as judges, it’s unclear if that will happen in the 7th Circuit because the Springfield sub-circuit has a minority population of just 25 percent of its overall population of nearly 105,000.
Because Democrats overwhelmingly dominate Illinois politics, some might wonder why they’re changing the rules.
Numbers show Democrats have the state in an iron grip, their dominance heaviest in Cook County and the suburbs.
But once-strong Democratic counties in central and southern Illinois have shifted allegiance, making it difficult for Democrats in those areas to win.
Democrats won 43 of 102 counties in the 1998 gubernatorial election, but just one in the 2014 gubernatorial race.
Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker has worked hard to reverse that trend, spending nearly $200 million of his personal fortune during the 2018 election. He won 16 counties.
Regional voting trends make no difference in statewide races. But in local contests, Democrats feel required to change the rules, slicing and dicing some areas to Democratic sub-circuits and shifting Democratic counties, like Champaign, to all resident judge races.
Once solid GOP turf, Champaign County is now a Democratic stronghold, where the party can win resident judge races.
In 2020, Democrat Ramona Sullivan was elected resident circuit judge. But in 2018, she lost an at-large circuit judge race to a Republican. She had carried Champaign County, but badly lost the other five counties.
There are two Champaign County resident circuit judge races up in 2022.
Two appointees — Ben Dyer and Sam Limentato — are running to retain their current jobs, Limentato as a Republican and Dyer most likely as a Democrat. Dyer will be on safer political turf than Limentato.