Gluttony, one of the seven deadly sins, has consequences.
After stuffing themselves at the gerrymandering table last week, Illinois Democratic leaders are suffering from indigestion.
It’s not the Republican kind. After Republicans complained bitterly about the skewed congressional maps, the Democrats’ official unofficial response was, “Boo, hoo, hoo!”
It’s Democratic discomfit that’s causing the problem, to the point that their partisans are trying to calm the frayed nerves of members of Illinois’ congressional delegation by noting the maps are just a first draft.
Still, Chicago U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush is complaining that his new District 1 “begins at a place called absurd” and “ends is a place called ridiculous.”
The former Black Panther complains his new district “does not take into consideration cultural affinities.” What Rush means is that his current overwhelmingly Black district will be only 50.4 percent Black if not re-drawn.
Meanwhile, equally outraged District 3 Democrat U.S. Rep. Marie Newman asserts that her new district is “retrogressive” because it “diminishes the diverse and progressive voices of Chicago’s Southwest Side and suburbs.”
What this ultra-progressive means is that she’s losing too many hardcore leftist voters and picking up too many non-leftists.
Plus, her own party’s map-drawers put 16th district Republican U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger in her district, a move that could result in Newman being forced into a race that she’s not guaranteed to win.
One of the common complaints surrounding gerrymandering — the process by which map-drawers manipulate legislative district boundary lines to give themselves a big advantage — is that it allows politicians to choose their voters and denies voters the opportunity to choose their representatives.
The new congressional map featuring incumbent Democratic U.S. House members arguing over preferred pieces of political turf is Exhibit A for that proposition.
The Democrats’ goal coming into the redistricting process was to increase their 13-5 majority in the current 18-member congressional delegation to 14-3 in the new 17-member congressional delegation.
Among their top-tier targets is 13th district Republican U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis.
Besides diminishing Republican representation, they had other goals — creating safer Democratic running ground in districts currently held by retiring U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos (District 17) and U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood (District 14).
In addition to complaints from individual Democratic officeholders, Democratic map-drawers are hearing complaints from Washington, D.C., party leaders that the map goes too easy on Republicans. They suggest a proposed map, which has been distributed, that would boost the Dems’ majority to 15-2.
One Democratic complaint that the map goes too easy on the GOP cites Champaign lawyer Erika Harold’s 2018 run as a Republican for attorney general. She lost to Democrat Kwame Raoul, but nervous Democrats note she carried three of the 17 congressional districts with over 50 percent of the vote (12, 15 and 16), received 50 percent in District 8, attracted 49 percent in Districts 14 and 17, got 46 percent in Districts 3 and 15 and 45 percent in District 16.
Altogether, that’s nine districts where Harold received 45 percent of the vote or more — way too close from some Democrats’ point of view.
Could Democrats have drawn a map that didn’t give a good Republican candidate a chance in nine of the 17 districts and that didn’t anger at least two Democratic incumbents (Rush and Newman)? The answer apparently is yes.
“I think it’s almost certain the map that was released last week is going to change significantly,” said Frank Calabrese, a Chicago-based analyst who studies political demographics.
He said the proposed 15-2 Democratic map that is circulating is a “very good map in terms of partisanship.” He said it would pack GOP voters into two overwhelmingly GOP districts and spread Democratic voters strategically across the state.
Of course, it’s important not to forget that, even though some Democrats are unhappy, the current gerrymandered proposal is overwhelmingly Democratic.
Based on his analysis, Calabrese speculated that even in a “good Republican year,” the GOP could elect a maximum of six of the 17 seats up for election in 2022.