Facing multiple lawsuits — including a $1.8 million judgment for unaccounted state grant money — local motivational speaker Sally K. Carter was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday to answer questions about her tangled finances.
Instead, in an effort to write off roughly $600,000 in acknowledged debts, the high-profile Champaign County resident on Monday filed for bankruptcy.
The effort staved off a Champaign County court hearing involving Carter’s nonpayment of wages to a former employee. But it also cast a shadow over the attorney general’s legal effort to enforce a court ruling requiring Carter to repay $1.8 million in grant money she received to oversee programs to help lower-income children.
The $1.8 million grant came from the Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS).
Before that, Carter faced a similar issue with the State Board of Education. After conducting an audit of her programs carried out at Unit 4, it demanded $65,000.
Carter declined to respond to email inquiries from The News-Gazette seeking comment.
The education department sent numerous letters seeking the $65,000 repayment, all of which went unanswered. Eventually, it turned the matter over to a collection agency. But its efforts went unanswered as well, and the state subsequently wrote the bill off as uncollectable.
In both cases, state agencies made multimillion-dollar grants to Carter’s now-defunct “Tap In Leadership Academy.”
The board of education grant — which involved the Champaign school district, at least initially — was for $5.4 million over five years. It began in the 2011-’12 fiscal year but was terminated ahead of schedule in 2016.
The $1.8 million human services grant, which did not involve Unit 4, was scheduled to begin in 2016. But Tap In failed to file required reports to the state, changed addresses without notifying the state, ignored state mailings and dropped off the radar screen.
Tap In subsequently was dissolved as a legal entity, leading to the state’s lawsuit against Carter.
After a trial, Champaign County Circuit Judge Jason Bohm issued a Feb. 2 order requiring the repayment of the missing $1.8 million to IDHS.
He said the evidence showed Tap In did not fulfill its contractual obligations to run programs to assist young teens, boost youth employment and provide child-development assistance for young children of migrant and seasonal work families.
In her bankruptcy petition, Carter cited liabilities of $640,000 and assets of $118,000.
Among her creditors, Carter included IDHS but said the amount of her debt is “unknown.”
Carter has attracted public attention in the past in connection with the social services operations she runs with public tax dollars awarded to her in the form of grants.
The various enterprises she has overseen include Tap In, The Royal Academy in Arcola (a day care program), Sally K. Carter Consulting and One Square, Four Sides. The petition indicates that One Square, Four Sides “never operated.”
Carter said in her bankruptcy filing that she is currently employed as communications director for Urbana state Rep. Carol Ammons at a $4,200 monthly salary.
Her previous income was much larger. Carter reported 2021 income of $241,348.
Carter was scheduled to be in court Tuesday to answer questions in a small claims case where she faces a judgment of $8,200 covering back wages and attorney’s fees owed to a former employee, Bridget Kao.
Kao worked briefly for Carter but contended she was never paid.
Before their early termination, Carter’s state-funded Community Services Learning Grants were subject to negative reviews in the Champaign schools.
The after-school programs ran in grade, middle and high schools. Observers asserted the programs did not serve the number of students Carter promised and were of negligible educational value as well as disorganized and chaotic.
Former Unit 4 Superintendent Judy Wiegand pulled the plug on the after-school programs in 2016 after Carter informed the district that she was moving them to an off-school district site.
From the 2011-’12 fiscal year to the 2015-’16 fiscal year, Tap In received $3.2 million in State Board of Education funds.
From those sums, according to federal tax filings, Carter paid herself a salary of $37,000 in 2011, $124,000 in 2012, $78,000 in 2013, $79,000 in 2014, $150,000 in 2015 and nothing in 2016.
She also put her sister and teenage daughter on the payroll, according to the tax filings.
For example, her sister Cornicha West received program director salaries of $52,000 in 2014 and $89,510 in 2015.
Federal tax records show Carter paid her then-teenage daughter $10,808 to serve on Tap In’s board in 2012 while a second board member was paid $4,923 and a third board member received no compensation.
IRS records indicate each worked three hours a week as board members.
The U.S. Bankruptcy Court, located at the federal courthouse in Urbana, scheduled a May 11 creditors’ meeting. According to the court filing, the last day creditors have to object to any discharge of debt is July 10.