Born with a silver spoon in his mouth, multibillionaire Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker probably never imagined that he, of all people, would ever face serious financial problems.
Then, he ran for — and got elected to — the governor’s office.
Man, oh man, has he — and the rest of the people of Illinois — got money woes.
Fresh off his failed effort to go for the gold — via his proposed progressive income-tax amendment to the Illinois Constitution — Pritzker unveiled some ugly financial realities last week.
He tried to bury the news by releasing the comprehensive financial report on a Friday afternoon. But there’s no burying news this bad.
He tried to minimize the political blowback by contending that the state made “substantial progress on Illinois’ fiscal challenges” during his first year as governor.
But no one’s going to be overly impressed with alleged progress in the first year followed by a catastrophe in the second.
Here’s where Illinois stands following months of the economically crippling coronavirus contagion that put a quick end to a booming U.S. and state economy:
Illinois faces a $3.9 billion deficit in the current fiscal year that ends June 20, 2021. Projected deficits over the following five years are, respectively, $4.8 billion, $4.6 billion, $4.8 billion, $4.4 billion and $4.2 billion.
How do states with insufficient funds to operate get by? They either don’t pay or slowly pay their bills.
Pritzker’s budget office estimates that Illinois will have $10.1 billion in unpaid bills by June 30, and that number will grow to $14.9 billion, $19.6 billion, $24.4 billion, $28.9 billion and $33.1 billion between fiscal 2022 and fiscal 2026.
These numbers come with a caveat, and here’s one of them — they may actually be worse than they appear.
“Like all government budgets, these new projections are only about cash going in and out. They ignore growing debt, including growing unfunded pension liabilities, which are Illinois’ biggest problem. Illinois may fill its budget deficit as it usually does, but its true books haven’t been balanced since 2001,” warns Wirepoints financial analyst Mark Glennon.
Projections, of course, are sophisticated guesses.
So circumstances could get better — or worse — depending on future events, like a dissipation of the pandemic and a subsequent economic resurgence that boosts consumer and business spending and generates unanticipated revenue.
Consider that during the first four months of the fiscal year — July, August, September and October — income and sales taxes “exceeded budget forecasts by significant margins.”
“In total, the base general funds forecast has been revised upwards by $2.2 billion,” the Pritzker report states.
Although Pritzker has called for some spending reductions — 5 percent in the current fiscal year and 10 percent in the year starting July 1, 2021 — his clear preference is to tax his way out of this problem.
That plan has been complicated by voters’ decision to reject his proposed progressive income tax. Now, Pritzker has his eyes set on unidentified “revenue adjustments” to increase tax revenues.
“The governor will work with the legislature to identify corporate and business tax loopholes that can be closed and tax adjustments that can be made that will minimize the impact to lower- and middle-class families while ensuring that Illinois can meet its financial obligations,” the report states.
The report also indicated that Pritzker is hoping the federal government will help bail the state out of its problems. The report said he will “continue to work with members of Illinois’ congressional delegation to support additional funding to help Illinois bridge the loss of revenues brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.”