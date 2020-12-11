Last week was a tough one for Chicago’s political rogues.
One high-profile former Chicago alderman and political powerhouse — 83-year-old Edward “Fast Eddie” Vrdolyak — was sentenced to prison in connection with a complicated scam, the full details of which almost certainly will never be known.
The other — former state Sen. Martin Sandoval, 56 — died. News reports attributed his cause of death to the coronavirus.
Sandoval’s family and friends will mourn his sudden passing. So, too, will federal prosecutors, who had conscripted Sandoval into a reluctant role as a big-time government witness.
But not everyone will be shedding tears.
Untold numbers of corrupt state and municipal officials Sandoval was preparing to rat out are breathing sighs of relief. How lucky for them that Sandoval will be testifying to con his way into heaven instead of testifying in federal corruption trials.
Vrdolyak was a symbol of days gone by — the ringleader of the decades-old Chicago City Council wars in which he led White aldermen in a ceaseless struggle for political power against Black aldermen led by Mayor Harold Washington.
That was a festive time in the Windy City, where politics is not only a bloodsport but a spectator sport.
Vrdolyak, then in his dashing prime, was one of the leading men in that melodrama.
By contrast, Sandoval epitomized the current grubby corruption and dysfunction of state and local government in Illinois. He was a grabber who was always trying to pick up a few extra bucks, a few extra contracts, a few extra anything for himself and his friends.
As chairman of the Illinois Senate’s transportation committee, he was linked to payoffs in exchange for construction projects stemming from Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s multibillion-dollar infrastructure plan.
He also was a key player in suspected bribery related to the installation of red-light cameras in various municipalities in Cook County. The money generated by the red-light cameras was intended to be divided among the various participants of the scheme.
If that’s not enough, Sandoval, a corruption bull in a china shop, was linked to the ComEd legislative bribery scandal that threatens to end the career of longtime Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan.
It’s not clear where Sandoval fits into that. He was much too crude and clumsy a grifter to get close to the smooth, ever-cautious Madigan, although Sandoval’s Senate district includes Madigan’s House district. But Sandoval’s daughter holds a key position in the utility’s executive infrastructure, and that ain’t no coincidence.
The FBI hit Sandoval’s home and Springfield offices with a search warrant in the summer of 2019, setting off endless speculation about the next scandal to break.
Actually, it turns out that multiple scandals were breaking. Sandoval is among three members of the Illinois Senate who faced charges in three different scams.
One of the trio, state Sen. Terry Link of Waukegan, wore a wire to lessen his penalty, helping the feds snare a House member in a bribery scheme.
Of course, that all pales in comparison to the sprawling ComEd bribery scandal. That one has the potential to become one of the state’s great corruption scandals — right up there with the Greylord judicial scandal, licenses for bribes under Gov. George Ryan and contracts and appointments for cash under former Gov. Rod Blagojevich.
Before he was re-routed by the Big Guy, Sandoval was headed to prison. But he was smart enough to examine the evidence against him and cut a deal to testify in exchange for a break on his sentence. His legacy isn’t much — just another ambitious small-timer who figured out that in Chicago, politics can be a road to riches.
Vrdolyak was altogether different. Both the Chicago Tribune’s John Kass and the Sun-Times’ Mark Brown wrote outstanding columns about his various and sundry illicit activities. They gave the devil his due — he was a charming rogue who, like many high-profile Chicago pols, made no secret of or apologies for what he was.
This isn’t the first time Vrdolyak ran afoul of the law. He did a previous stint in the joint in connection with another financial scam.
If he survives his 18-month sentence, perhaps Vrdolyak will live long enough to get in more legal trouble. As the record shows, guys like him and Sandoval and others known and unknown to the grand jury are irrepressible.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at 217-351-5369 or jdey@news-gazette.com.