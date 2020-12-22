Jim Dey | Illini's latest savior will have his hand full
Happy days are here again, the Illini have a new coach again, we’ll never lose another game again, happy days are here again.
Wow, there’s nothing like the exhilaration of hiring a new football coach who will be the greatest guy in the history of guys and lead the Fighting Illini football team to the Promised Land.
Well, as the late ABC sports broadcast broadcaster Keith Jackson used to say, “Whoooaaaa, Nellie.”
Every garden party needs a skunk or two, so in the midst of exhilaration over the hiring of former Wisconsin and Arkansas coach Bret Bielema, a few facts are worth consideration.
Bielema is, from all appearances, a solid hire, a big winner at Wisconsin (68-24) who didn’t fare as well at Arkansas (29-34). But he is a top-tier candidate for any major head coaching position, and he has fans’ hearts pounding in anticipation. “I think Rose Bowl ... and not the one on Race Street (in Urbana) either,” said one joyous caller to WDWS’ Saturday morning radio program.
Five years ago, fans were similarly thrilled by the hiring of Lovie Smith, who took the Chicago Bears to the Super Bowl. What high school football star wouldn’t want to play for him, fans asked?
Quite a few, apparently. Recruiting, the lifeblood of successful programs, was weak.
There’s ugly history here.
In 1977, the now-defunct Champaign-Urbana Courier happily announced “Moeller Era Begins Today” as a prelude to the season home opener against Michigan, Gary Moeller’s old school. The Illini took a pounding that day, foreshadowing the three-year Moeller nightmare to come.
Here’s the ugly reality: The University of Illinois is a football coaching graveyard. It doesn’t necessarily have to remain that way, but the facts speak for themselves.
There just is no minimizing just how tough the UI job is.
All but four of the last 11 football coaches the UI has hired — dating to the 1960s — have been fired for losing games. Three of the four exceptions were fired for other reasons before they could be fired for losing games.
Mike White was a great coach who ran afoul of NCAA rules. Tim Beckman was dismissed based on claims he pressured injured players to get back prematurely on the field. Bill Cubit, who went 5-7 as the interim coach after Beckman, was dismissed to make way for Smith.
Only John Mackovic, another great coach, left voluntarily, accepting the prestigious position at the University of Texas.
Hope, however, springs eternal — and for a good reason.
Other Big Ten schools have lifted themselves off the ash heap to become permanent contenders — Wisconsin under Barry Alvarez and his successors that included Bielema, and Iowa under Hayden Fry and his successor Kirk Ferentz.
It’s tough to get to the top. What’s even tougher is staying there.
UI fans look at Indiana’s great season and say, “Why can’t we do that?”
The UI has done repeatedly what IU has done this year. IU is doing well under Tom Allen, but it remains to be seen if the Hoosiers are a one-hit wonder or a true resurrection.
White, Mackovic, Ron Zook and Ron Turner each took the UI to major bowls. Other coaches — Beckman and Lou Tepper — went to minor bowls.
Many of them had their moments, but inevitably fell back after failing to sustain whatever recruiting momentum they had generated.
So what of Bielema? He has a six-year contract, sufficient time to do the difficult job of making Illinois respectable. Converting the Illini into permanent contenders a la Michigan, Iowa and Wisconsin (don’t even think about Ohio State) will be infinitely more challenging.
All things are possible, but history shows no one has ever done it here before.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-351-5369.