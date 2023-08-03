Chicken Little has issued regular warnings of an impending economic recession, but it’s yet to happen.
Instead, the national and state economy has grown modestly, according to the Illinois Commission on Government Forecasting and Accountability.
The commission’s monthly report released Wednesday cites a “spate of good economic news” in July, including a healthy employment picture, lower inflation and growth in state and corporate income taxes.
“Overall, the threat of a recession in the near term appears to be abating with continued slow growth expected in the second half of the year,” reports Benjamin Varner, the commission’s chief economist.
The July report is more good economic news for Gov. J.B. Pritzker.
A recession would have a negative impact on, among other things, tax receipts that finance state services. Instead, state revenues from traditional major sources mostly continue to grow.
In July 2023, Illinois collected $396 million more in tax revenue than it did in July 2022 — $3.4 billion in July 2023 compared to $3 billion in 2022.
Much of that increase — $301 million — came from personal and corporate income taxes.
Illinois collected $1.8 billion in July 2023 compared to $1.6 billion in July 2022 in personal income taxes, and $323 million in corporate income taxes in July 2023 compared to $206 million in July 2022.
Sale tax revenue was disappointingly flat — $987 million in both July 2022 and July 2023.
They did not speculate on what flat sales taxes portend. But if consumers are becoming less willing to spend, it would be an ominous sign.
Overall state revenue fell $188 million because federal coronavirus aid money — $584 million in July 2022 and zero in July 2023 — has run out.
Commission revenue manager Eric Noggle said “no additional (coronavirus aid) reimbursements are anticipated” in the current 2023-24 fiscal year, putting the state at a “comparable disadvantage when comparing FY 2023-23 revenues to those of the 2022-23 fiscal year.”
Illinois’ employment picture remains a bright spot. Although Illinois’ unemployment is higher than the national 3.6 percent rate and all its surrounding states, the 4 percent June rate is considered to be good in the overall economic context.
Indeed, there appears to be more of a problem recruiting workers for existing jobs than finding jobs for those who want them.
The United States economy grew by 2.3 percent during the April-May-June period, an increase over the 2 percent growth rate from January to March.
“Overall, the economy has shown robust growth since the middle of last year,” Varner said. “The U.S. experienced two negative quarters in the first half of 2022. Since then, the U.S. economy has averaged real GDP (Gross Domestic Product) growth of 2.6 percent over the last four quarters.”
The two consecutive quarters of negative growth created concern because that is the classic definition of a recession. Whatever it was, the negative trend quickly reversed itself.
Despite the good news, Varner said “expectations” for the second half of the year “vary” because the “economy faces potential head winds.”
He said some economists “expect a slow-down in growth, though a recession is far from a foregone conclusion.”
The three major revenue sources — sales, personal and corporate taxes — contribute most to state revenues. But other sources also play a role.
Interest rate increases allowed the state to generate more revenue on its cash deposits, jumping from $21 million in July 2022 to $41 million in July 2023.
Sin taxes — alcohol, lottery, cannabis and gambling — jumped from $84 million in July 2022 to $112 million in July 2023.
Taxes that came in short of last July’s numbers were tobacco (minus $4 million), inheritance (minus $6 million) and corporate franchise (minus $16 million).