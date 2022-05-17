Jim Dey | Illinois holds sweet spot in category of consistent corruption
The Chicago media — radio, TV, newspapers — last week were filled with stories about a new university report that can’t really be considered big news.
University of Illinois-Chicago analysts studied the numbers and concluded that Chicago remains this country’s most corrupt city while Illinois continues to be the third-most corrupt state.
It’s no surprise Chicago politicians are the best money can buy. But how could any other state top the Land of Lincoln when it comes to politicians doing the wrong thing?
Whatever, the number-crunchers say Louisiana, which was corrupt long before Huey Long came along, and the District of Columbia nosed out Illinois for No. 1 and No. 2.
And how appropriate that D.C., home of our national government, appears to be a political grifter’s paradise.
But back to Chicago, where the report’s authors appear to operate under the delusion that voters will someday turn their backs on business as usual.
Describing the “sheer number and political stature” of corrupt state and local officials as “staggering,” the authors state that “all of this will be attracting voters’ attention as we approach the mid-term congressional and state elections in November, and the elections for Chicago mayor and alderpersons in” 2023.
The report focused on 2020, because that is the most recent year for which statistics are available.
Nonetheless, the report did not fail to mention the Big Kahuna in ongoing corruption probes — the recent indictment of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan in the sprawling Commonwealth Edison bribery conspiracy case.
Given the competition, it’s impossible to say the Madigan case is the all-time biggest corruption prosecution in state history. After all, Illinois is a state where numerous governors served the public while in office and served them after leaving office by making license plates in prison.
But the 80-year-old Madigan was so politically significant for so long that it’s impossible to regard the criminal case against him as anything other than groundbreaking.
But he’s merely the cherry on top of a massive corruption dessert that ranges from ComEd corruption to routine bribery of legislators and the state’s newest corruption magnet — red-light cameras.
Ostensibly, red-light cameras serve as traffic safety devices that reduce intersection accidents. But in the real world, they are Big Brother monstrosities that fleece motorists of cash. That “revenue” is redistributed to the cities where they are located, the public officials in those cities who authorized camera installations and the companies selling the cameras.
The report identified numerous municipal officials as well as a now-deceased state senator (Martin Sandoval) who were caught with their hands in the camera till.
As everyone knows, this is nothing new. The report states that “since 1976, Chicago has had a total of 1,792 (corruption) conviction and an average of 41 per year.”
That’s tops, finishing just ahead of Los Angeles, Manhattan, Miami and D.C. over the past near half-century.
Statewide, Illinois has had 2,183 corruption convictions since 1976, trailing California and New York.
Regarding that last statistic, the report credits our corrupt officials with making their best overall effort to come in No. 1. But it noted that Illinois “has a much smaller population and thus a higher rate of convictions per capita” than all other states except Louisiana and Washington, D.C.
Marinated in Illinois’ corrosive culture, many politicians view public office as a business where self-service trumps public service. And they ain’t changin’ anytime soon.
That’s why the UIC study reported Chicago to be the most corrupt city and Illinois the third-most corrupt state last year and this year. Anyone doubt the results will be the same next year?
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.