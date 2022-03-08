When the puppeteer’s strings break — or are broken for him — all bets are off.
Nowhere is that more clear than in the criminal case filed last week against the one-time undisputed king of Illinois politics. The voluminous indictment against former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan alleges he used his public and private positions to oversee a vast racketeering enterprise aimed at expanding his political power and bank account.
The stink that surrounded his alleged role in the Commonwealth Edison bribery conspiracy case had sapped his authority, forcing him to abdicate the speaker’s post, resign from the House, give up his chairmanship of the Illinois Democratic Party and spend millions of campaign contribution dollars on defense lawyers.
Last week’s indictment made a bad situation worse, further isolating the man on whom insiders once depended and obeyed. Why else would Gov. J.B. Pritzker separate himself from his former legislative partner in ways both deeply personal and highly political?
Just before the Madigan indictment was returned, Pritzker removed Shirley Madigan — Madigan’s wife — from her longtime position as the leader of the Illinois Arts Council. Afterward, he topped her dismissal with a cheerleading denunciation of her husband.
“Michael Madigan must be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law,” Pritzker said.
Meanwhile, Madigan’s once-close Democratic supplicants — the ones on whom he traded favors for genuflections — raced to see who could denounce the 79-year-old Chicago pol the fastest.
The Diminutive Don did retain some loyalists. But their heads were chopped off as soon as they raised them.
Speaker Chris Welch’s office distributed and then retracted a memo to Democratic House members suggesting how they could express support for Madigan. The memo suggested they complain that Madigan “faced unfair, partisan accusations” that appear “to have influenced the indictments.”
They were further advised to say Republicans pressed federal prosecutors to pursue a bogus criminal case against Madigan, and the prosecutors “buckled under (GOP) pressure.”
Welch’s office subsequently went into full obfuscation mode about who did what involving the pro-Madigan memo. It blamed distribution on an “inexperienced” staffer. A second Welch talking-points memo denounced Madigan.
Democratic House members were urged to say the Madigan indictment is “another sign that our state is on a new track” toward ethical government and that Illinois “cannot progress further without addressing past issues,” like the “conduct of Speaker Madigan.”
“I applaud law enforcement for stepping in and holding those who have committed wrongdoing accountable,” states one suggested quote.
The irony of Madigan’s indictment is that the puppeteer — the man whose intense work habits reflected his desire to pull strings from behind the scenes — is now the puppet.
Madigan faces a court appearance Wednesday in which he’ll play the starring role but offer no dialogue other than his not guilty plea.
The man who reveled in control has lost control. Instead of making others dance to his tune, he’ll be hoofin’ it. There will be no more backroom maneuvers where plots are hatched and minions dispatched to carry out Madigan’s wishes. The trial, when it’s held months from now, will be open to God and everyone.
Then Madigan’s fate will be decided in the most public of ways, the complete opposite of the manner in which he built the organization that sustained his unrivaled legislative and political power for decades.