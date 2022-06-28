Jim Dey | Judge's conflicting words land him in the hot seat
Generally speaking, judges hearing criminal cases appreciate it when the defendant acknowledges wrongdoing, expresses contrition and promises not to make the same mistake again.
But as much as they may appreciate that conduct in others, it’s not necessarily something judges do when they get in trouble. Instead, they lie.
That’s what two judges — one from DuPage County and the other from Madison County — did when they recently ran afoul of judicial conduct rules. Both were thrown off the bench.
The same thing could happen to another judge, this one from Adams County.
Circuit Judge Robert Adrian drew national attention earlier this year when he evaded a sentencing mandate. Last week, he drew even more attention when the state’s Judicial Inquiry Board alleged, among other things, that Adrian lied when testifying about the matter.
What’s amazing — and a major problem for Adrian — is that the judge’s inquiry board testimony conflicted with a courtroom transcript of Adrian’s remarks during the disputed hearing.
The case involves an alleged sexual assault that occurred at a May 30, 2021, high school graduation party.
A 16-year-old girl became intoxicated, passed out and woke up to discover she was being sexually assaulted by an 18-year-old male partygoer.
Adrian conducted an October 2021 bench trial — trial by judge, not jury — of the accused, Drew Clinton, and found him guilty of criminal sexual assault.
By the time of the Jan. 3 sentencing hearing, Adrian discovered the offense required a mandatory prison sentence of at least four years.
“That is not just. There is no way for what happened in this case that this teenager should go to (prison). I will not do that,” Adrian said.
Then the judge began thinking out loud about how not to do what the law commanded him to do.
Adrian speculated that he “could find that the sentencing statute for this offense is unconstitutional as applied to this defendant,” but concluded that decision would be “reversed by the appellate court.”
He ultimately decided, according to the inquiry board, to “circumvent the law” by reversing his guilty verdict.
“The court is going to reconsider its verdict, is going to find the defendant not guilty. ... And, therefore , the case — the defendant will be released from custody,” Adrian said.
The judge made other comments that day and afterward that further stirred the pot. He lambasted the circumstances of the party, during which the victim stripped to her underwear and went swimming, and said the 148 days Clinton served in the county jail was “plenty of punishment” for “what happened in this case.”
He also became angry at the prosecutor at a Jan. 12 hearing because she had “liked” a comment on social media critical of Adrian.
“I don’t get on social media, but my wife does, and she saw the thumbs up you gave people attacking me. I can’t be fair with you. Get out (of the courtroom),” said Adrian, who was subsequently reassigned from criminal courts to, among other things, small claims.
But that’s not what Adrian testified to before the inquiry board. He said his decision to reverse the conviction was not an effort to evade state law, but was based on “the evidence.”
“This testimony was false, and (Adrian) knew it was false,” the board alleges.
Adrian’s fate will be decided by the Illinois Courts Commission, a panel of state judges. Given their past intolerance of judges’ false testimony, Adrian’s position is handing by a thread.
It would have been smarter to admit the truth — that he screwed up — and seek forgiveness. But judges can be loathe to admit mistakes, no matter what court transcripts say.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.