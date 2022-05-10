Jim Dey | Justice vs. justices in court credibility caper
She says he did. He says he didn’t.
But this is no ordinary “she said/he said” dispute. The warring parties are either current or former state appellate court justices.
That’s why the state’s Judicial Inquiry Board recently filed a complaint against First District Appellate Justice Sheldon Harris, an unsuccessful 2020 Illinois Supreme Court candidate.
It alleges Harris lied in testimony before the inquiry board, which investigated this unusual dispute.
The case against Harris will be heard by the Illinois Courts Commission, a jury made up of state judges.
Essentially, the inquiry board alleges Harris lied under oath when he denied making any efforts to discuss a case involving his nephew with two of the three justices that reviewed the case.
Perjury is a career-killing sin for judges. Over the past two years, the courts commission has removed two circuit judges from their jobs for testifying falsely in disciplinary proceedings. The two were from Madison and DuPage counties.
It’s unclear what penalty Harris will face if found guilty. He’s retiring in December after a long judicial career. No matter what occurs, he’ll receive a roughly $200,000 annual pension.
This case is filled with unusual facts. One complaining justice, now-retired Mary Ann Mason, wrote a memo about Harris’ improper conduct. But she sat on it for three years before revealing it to legal groups that were reviewing Harris’ Supreme Court qualifications.
Indeed, a lawyer advising Harris has been quoted as suggesting that Mason disclosed the memo to undermine Harris’ candidacy because she supported a rival candidate.
Neither Harris nor Mason’s candidate won the March 2020 Democratic Party primary. Justice P. Scott Neville Jr. came out on top and now sits on the seven-member high court.
This dispute stems from a consumer legal complaint filed against Harris’ nephew, Josh Harris. The nephew won a dismissal at the trial level, but then asked for an order that opposing counsel pay his legal fees.
After the trial judge dismissed the fees request, the nephew appealed to the First District, where it was dismissed by the three-judge panel for want of prosecution.
Mason wrote the March 10, 2016, decision dismissing the complaint. She was joined by Justices Terrance Lavin and James Fitzgerald Smith.
The complaint alleges that Sheldon Harris subsequently approached Lavin and allegedly told him Josh Harris was his nephew and complained that Mason’s order was “a little harsh.”
Lavin then reportedly advised Sheldon Harris to talk with Mason. Most damning, however, is that Lavin said Sheldon Harris had already spoken to then-Supreme Court Justice Charles Freeman, now deceased, about the high court “entering a supervisory order directing the (appellate court) to accept” his nephew’s tardy brief.
If that is the case, Sheldon Harris stepped way over the line to help his nephew.
On March 24, Sheldon Harris allegedly spoke to Mason. He also allegedly presented a copy of his nephew’s motion to reconsider the dismissal of his appeal.
Sheldon Harris not only denies everything Mason attributed to him in her memo but claims the meeting never happened.
Mason said she cut Sheldon Harris off when he started to talk about his nephew’s case and that he got up to leave when she asked him why his intervention should not be interpreted as unethical.
One news account states Sheldon Harris then left Mason’s office, but not before saying, “I have the utmost respect for you.”
The inquiry board alleges that Sheldon Harris engaged in improper communications with both justices and committed perjury about what was said.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.