A jury at the U.S. courthouse in Urbana took just two hours in 2016 to convict a local woman of unlawfully taking her child to Canada to avoid giving up custody to her ex-husband.
Sarah Nixon’s conviction for international kidnapping was affirmed on appeal, and she served her three-year sentence.
But what Yogi Berra once said of sports contests also applies to court cases — they’re not over till they’re over.
Or to put it another way, U.S. Judge Colin Bruce’s ill-advised emails to his former colleagues in the U.S. Attorney’s office keep coming back to haunt him.
Last week, Bruce’s judicial colleague — Judge James Shadid of Peoria — overturned Nixon’s conviction because Bruce’s emails undermined the requirement that a trial judge not only be impartial, but also appear to be so, when presiding over a case.
“Simply put, what person could possibly believe they had a fair and impartial judge when the facts would later reveal that same judge referenced their testimony as (expletive deleted) to former colleagues in the very office that was prosecuting them? The answer is: No one,”
Shadid wrote in a 47-page opinion.
The question now is what federal prosecutors will do in light of Shadid’s opinion reversing Nixon’s conviction. They could appeal his decision. They could pursue a retrial.
Both options appear to be nullities, given the fact that the only point would be to reinstate a conviction with nothing of real substance at stake.
Shadid’s decision represents another foot-drop by a centipede. It’s the latest of a series of judicial rulings involving Bruce’s emails to former colleagues.
Many of the emails addressed procedural issues. Others dealt with office politics and will make for interesting reading among those mentioned. Still others deal with pending cases, including Bruce’s discussion of the Nixon case with his former paralegal, Lisa Hopps.
The emails became public after Assistant U.S. Attorney Tim Bass was removed from the team prosecuting the now-dismissed corruption case against former U.S. Rep. Aaron Schock of Peoria.
Bass was removed after Bruce found that he had misled the judge about making inappropriate comments to a grand jury evaluating Schock’s case.
Bass was apparently enraged by the ouster. So when he learned about the email exchanges between Bruce and Hobbs, Bass obtained copies and gave them to the Illinois Times in Springfield.
“Federal judge engaged in ex parte talk,” stated a Times headline that unleashed a tidal wave of woe on Bruce.
“Ex parte” refers to communications between a judge or juror and a party to a legal proceeding or any other person about the case, outside of the presence of the opposing party’s attorney.
Shadid called the email exchange between the judge and the U.S. attorney’s office “wildly inappropriate on its face.”
“The ex parte nature of the email makes it worse,” he concluded.
In his emails with Hobbs regarding the Nixon case, Bruce harshly criticized the cross-examination skills of a novice federal prosecutor. Because her cross-examination was so bad, Bruce said, what should be a “slam dunk” conviction was “60-40.”
The facts supporting Nixon’s conviction were overwhelming, to the point that jury deliberations were brief. She argued that Bruce made evidentiary decisions in the case that limited her ability to present an effective defense.
However, both the appellate court and Shadid found that Bruce’s rulings were legally appropriate.
Shadid’s ruling is the second time in three weeks that judges have set aside his decisions because of the email controversy.
Two weeks ago, the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals overturned the conviction of an Urbana crack dealer — Earl Orr — who is serving a 210-month sentence. The appeals court found that Bruce’s emails undermined his appearance of impartiality and overturned Orr’s conviction because Bruce made important evidentiary rulings during Orr’s trial.
Orr’s case was sent back for retrial before another judges.
Both Shadid and the appeals court justices concluded that Bruce’s email circumstances generated a “risk of undermining the public’s confidence on the judicial process.”
After the email issue became public, Bruce was removed from hearing criminal cases while the Judicial Conference of the Seventh Circuit looked into the matter.
Ultimately, Bruce was “admonished” and reinstated to his full case load.
However, old cases in which he was involved keep popping up.
The Nixon decision is at least the fourth case to address the issue.
In one criminal case, Bruce’s actions were affirmed because there were no improper communications and his evidentiary rulings were routine.
In three others, either the sentence or the conviction was set aside.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff