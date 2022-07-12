Jim Dey | Local 'serial killer' case the subject of TV series
In late September 1993, Vermilion County investigators were working the case of a kidnapped teenage girl who was snatched off her bicycle while riding on a country road near Georgetown.
The body of 15-year-old Jessica Roach was found six weeks later in an Indiana cornfield. She is one of the dozens of suspected victims of Larry Hall, a Civil War enthusiast who participated in battle re-enactments across the country and allegedly accumulated victims during his travels.
Hall was eventually arrested, convicted and sentenced to life in prison for Roach’s murder. Now 59, he’s serving his time at the medium security federal prison in Butner, N.C.
But that’s not all to the Hall investigation. After Hall was imprisoned, investigators transferred an inmate informant into Hall’s prison whose goal was to befriend Hall and learn where he had buried his victims.
That story — told in the 2010 book “In With the Devil: A Fallen Hero, A Serial Killer and a Dangerous Bargain for Redemption” — has been turned into an Apple TV miniseries called “Black Bird.”
Written by novelist Dennis Lehane, “Black Bird” was described in a July 5 Wall Street Journal review as “a true-crime adaptation” that “actually deserves six parts to tell its story.”
“Black Bird” is a dual track story — one focusing on the prison where Hall is held and the other on the investigation that led to Hall’s arrest and trial.
The role of retired Vermilion County sheriff’s investigator Gary Miller, one of the leading figures in the investigation, is played by actor Greg Kinnear.
Gary Miller — renamed “Brian Miller” in “Black Bird” — said he was unaware of the production and has no interest in watching it.
“I lived that case day and night. I don’t want to watch what this version is,” he said.
As to Kinnear, the Oscar-nominated actor playing him, Miller said, “I don’t even know who he is.”
It remains to be seen just how faithful the fictionalized series — ads tout it as “inspired” by actual events — is to the facts, particularly how Hall became a suspect.
Miller said Hall returned in his van to Georgetown several weeks after the Roach kidnapping, presumably to hunt for more victims. He apparently drew suspicion, and a part-time police officer wrote down Hall’s license number.
When Miller asked Georgetown authorities for license plate check records, Hall’s name and his residence in Wabash, Ind., came up. Investigators then began checking Hall, a process that eventually led to a trip to Wabash and a conversation with the suspect.
Miller said authorities were “desperate” for information but that “after our initial conversation (with Hall), I thought we were on to something.”
The story behind “Black Bird” is told partially told through convicted drug dealer James Keene, whom former Assistant U.S. Attorney Larry Beaumont persuaded to go undercover. Serving a 10-year prison sentence in a medium security prison, Keene agreed to work undercover in a maximum security facility in exchange for being released from the balance of his sentence.
While Keene eventually befriended Hall, he failed to persuade Hall to tell him where his suspected victims were buried. But Keene did learn that Hall had a map and was carving “wooden falcons” that Hall explained would “watch over the dead.”
Eventually, Keene’s cover was blown and his undercover effort brought to a quick end. He did win release from his drug-dealing sentence for his work.
Despite suspicions of Hall’s extensive criminality, he was only convicted in connection with Roach’s death. Her parents, who subsequently moved to Springfield, later established a scholarship in her name at Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School.
