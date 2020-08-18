Jim Dey | Long gone, 'Big Jim' left big footprints on Illinois
A number of years ago — more than five, less than 10 — the University of Illinois held a pre-Saturday afternoon football game soirée for invited guests at the president’s house.
It was packed with people who were eating, talking, drinking and laughing.
One guest, however, sat alone at his table, observing the camaraderie but not participating in them. He was unbothered and mostly unnoticed by the hundreds of other people who were present.
Whatever he was thinking that day, former Gov. James R. Thompson kept his thoughts to himself. But his solitude demonstrated, once again, that glory is fleeting.
Time was when the 6-foot-6 Thompson, Illinois’ governor from 1977 to 1991, created a buzz wherever he went. Whether it was dropping into a bar for drinks with Joe Sixpack, arriving at a meeting by helicopter, personally questioning witnesses in a highly publicized state parole board hearing or working out backroom deals with legislative leaders, “Big Jim” was the big man.
How big? One of his nicknames was “Jumbo.”
The 84-year-old lawyer, politician and elder statesman died on Friday of an apparent heart attack. Although his health had been precarious — a bad back put him in a wheelchair — his passing came as a surprise to the fewer and fewer people in Illinois who remember him as he once was — an up-and-coming and then dominating political figure.
Thompson’s fingerprints are all over the State of Illinois, thanks to the innumerable programs and projects that he put in place during his 14-year tenure as governor.
He oversaw massive public works building programs, tough-on-crime legislative initiatives, kept the White Sox in Chicago by arranging for the construction of a new stadium, brought riverboat gambling here and confronted Illinois’ fiscal problems by raising taxes.
One could go on and on. Fourteen years is a long time to be governor, and things — some good, some bad — got done.
In a sense, Thompson is one of the few welcome byproducts of Illinois’ rancidly corrupt political culture.
Appointed U.S. attorney in 1969 by President Richard Nixon, Thompson confronted and tried to conquer a target-rich environment. He put crooked politicians away by the score, including former Gov. Otto Kerner and Alderman Tom Keane, Mayor Richard J. Daley’s right-hand man.
On the strength of his reputation as an anti-corruption crime buster, Thompson ran for the Republican nomination for governor in 1976. Despite some early uneasiness with retail politics, he became a master at meeting and greeting voters.
In the 1976 gubernatorial race — a down year for the Republican Party nationwide — Thompson crushed his Democratic opponent, Secretary of State Michael Howlett.
Two years later, he did the same thing to another high-profile Democrat, Michael Bakalis.
Thompson, however, started to slowly wear out his welcome, barely surviving his third run, a contest with former Democratic U.S. Sen. Adlai Stevenson III. He won by roughly 5,000 votes, his victory preserved when a Democratic member of the Illinois Supreme Court — Seymour Simon — joined three Republican justices to block a statewide recount.
If Thompson’s presence was wearing thin with the voters, his luck continued to hold.
In his fourth and last race for governor in 1986 — a rematch against Stevenson — Thompson watched the Democratic Party disintegrate after two Lyndon LaRouche followers won the Democratic nominations for lieutenant governor and secretary of state.
Stevenson tried to re-build his campaign by running on a third-party ticket, but he was doomed by his party’s primary election pratfall.
Four terms as governor proved enough for Thompson. He abandoned politics and his high school dream of becoming president to take over a big, powerful Chicago law firm — Winston & Strawn — and make it bigger and more powerful.
For those who were present during Thompson’s tenure, it seemed as if he was the governor-for-life of Illinois. That, of course, was an illusion.
He has six successors — Republicans Jim Edgar, George Ryan and Bruce Rauner and Democrats Rod Blagojevich, Pat Quinn and J.B. Pritzker.
Of those six, only Edgar served two full terms and was still popular when he left office.
So, obviously, there is much to admire about Thompson’s tenure as governor, both in terms of accomplishments and constancy. Indeed, his entire career — lawyer, federal prosecutor, governor and post-politics powerhouse — is the stuff of which dreams are made.
Events that occurred so many years ago may now seem like a dream to many. But it was the real thing, and Thompson was the real deal.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-351-5369.