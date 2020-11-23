Politics is a numbers game, and if there’s one thing veteran political power broker Michael Madigan has learned over the years, it’s how to count.
The numbers say his shady political reputation, his alleged role in a bribery scandal and a rare political setback in the Nov. 3 election have combined to make the 78-year-old speaker of the Illinois House a dead man walking.
As of now, Madigan is five votes short of the 60 he needs to be re-elected speaker and more support will — reportedly — be difficult to find.
“I do not see where the 60 votes come from,” Chicago state Rep. Jaime Andrade Jr. told reporters.
Here’s what’s interesting. Madigan, a 78-year-old Chicago politician who’s also the longtime chairman of the Illinois Democratic Party, agrees that his future is uncertain.
Rarely beleaguered in his 50-year political career, Madigan last week reiterated his intention to continue as speaker while conceding he’s short of the votes he needs.
“The decision on the next speaker of the Illinois House will be made at a caucus, after a full discussion of the issues facing our state and the qualifications of the candidates. I plan to be a candidate for speaker, and today I confirmed that I continue to have support from a significant number of House Democratic caucus members,” Madigan said.
Note that he said he had “significant” support, not the minimum 60 votes he needs from his 73-member super-majority caucus.
Madigan has been a member of the Illinois House since 1971, and speaker for all but two years since 1983. To say he’s been successful in acquiring and exercising the power he needs to maintain his Paul Bunyon-esque status in Illinois politics understates the extent of his vast influence.
He is one of the most formidable and powerful politicians this state has ever produced, largely without peer.
Not only has no Democrat ever challenged him for speaker since he took the office, but hardly any of the hundreds of Democratic House members over four decades have dared to vote against him.
So for Madigan to say he has “significant” support, but not the required level of support, is both stunning for political junkies in this state to hear and humiliating for this political giant to acknowledge.
There are actually those who think they are in the know who have concluded that this morality play in Illinois’ unfailingly immoral brand of politics is all but over.
“Looks like checkmate,” said Rich Miller, a veteran political reporter who operates the Capitol Fax website.
He made his observation after another in a long line of House Democrats announced they no longer support Madigan for speaker. That number stands at 18.
But Miller also made another important observation — this fight has the potential to severely disrupt and divide Democrats.
Eighteen Democrats say they’re ready to pull the plug on Madigan. But that means 55 of the 73 House Democrats want to keep him.
Madigan is opposed by a group of liberals, many of whom are ultra-earnest League of Women Voter-type female legislators.
He’s supported by older-style pols who tend to view the elective duties as more transactional, a way of doing well for themselves while doing good for others. Madigan’s support among Black legislators is near 100 percent. That group includes Urbana state Rep. Carol Ammons, who recently indicated that ousting Madigan is what Republicans, not Democrats, want.
What of the Republicans?
House GOP Leader Jim Durbin has been outspoken in his condemnation of Madigan, to the point that if the two ever had a working relationship, it’s severely strained now.
Durkin called for the per-election House probe of ComEd bribery investigation that has ensnared Madigan. Now, following last week’s federal indictment of four close Madigan associates in the scheme, he contends the legislature should rid itself of the speaker.
But is that what GOP members really want?
Undoubtedly, some do. But others must realize that Madigan represents a wonderful albatross they can tie around Democrats’ necks in 2022, just like they did in 2020.
Politics is not always as it appears — it’s a business dominated by duplicity, deceit and naked ambition.
That leads to a final issue — if the Diminutive Don is going down, who will take his place?
State Rep. Stephanie Kifowit, a former U.S. Marine from Oswego, has announced she’s challenging Madigan for speaker.
Some say it’s time for a female speaker. But some also say it’s time for a homosexual Speaker — Majority Leader Greg Harris — or a lesbian speaker — state Rep. Kelly Cassidy. What about a Black speaker, Assistant Majority Leader Rep. Will Davis?
How many of those potential candidates can get 60 votes? If none of them can, who’s to say that, when the smoke has cleared, Madigan — warts and all — won’t yet again emerge as the party’s choice for another two years as the man of the House?