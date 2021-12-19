The latest JFK assassination document dump appears to be much ado about nothing.
Media outlets devoted little attention to the contents of 1,500 investigative documents generated by the investigation of the Nov. 22, 1963, assassination of President John F. Kennedy. Much of the material released by the National Archives was previously disclosed in redacted form.
“There was no immediate indication that the records contained revelations that could radically reshape the public’s understanding of the events,” the Associated Press reported.
AP, however, did say the documents are “eagerly anticipated” by “historians and others” who remain skeptical that 24-year-old Lee Harvey Oswald was “solely responsible for the assassination.”
The key word in the previous sentence is “solely.” Evidence shows Oswald, a self-described “Marxist” and former U.S. Marine, shot Kennedy from his sniper’s perch in the downtown Dallas building where Oswald worked.
Vincent Bugliosi’s book “Four Days in November” outlined the events. But Oswald’s shadowy past — his 1959 defection to the Soviet Union, his visits to the Cuban and Soviet embassies in Mexico City weeks before the assassination — raised questions about his connections.
That he had murder on his mind is beyond question. Seven months before the assassination, Oswald tried unsuccessfully to kill controversial retired military General Edwin Walker in Dallas.
The lack of news does not mean nothing valuable will be forthcoming. Author Philip Shenon said full review will take time because dwindling numbers of reporters and historians are conversant with the subject.
“If you’re not familiar with the basics of the assassination saga, it’s a nightmare to go through these documents,” said Shenon, author of “A Cruel and Shocking Act: The Secret History of the Kennedy Assassination.”
Shenon’s book revealed how the commission, led by Chief Justice Earl Warren, examined the probe that concluded Oswald acted alone. The author outlined the many errors that later fueled conspiracy theories.
While Shenon speculated important information may be forthcoming, assassination expert Max Holland expressed dismay over the pre-release media hype because he said “the most important” information was released years ago.
“To think there are important secrets left is ridiculous,” said Holland, whose National Geographic documentary explored the sequence of three shots Oswald fired at the presidential motorcade.
Currently writing a book on the Warren Commission, Holland said the commission’s principal failure was understanding the shot sequence.
Holland’s documentary demonstrated that Oswald’s first shot, not captured on the famous Abraham Zapruder assassination, hit a traffic obstruction. He said the second shot hit both Kennedy and Texas Gov. John Connolly and the third fatal shot struck Kennedy in the head.
Warren may have sinned, but he also was sinned against.
High government officials withheld information about longstanding efforts by the Kennedy administration to kill Cuban dictator Fidel Castro.
Oswald’s affinity for Cuba and its dictator has been the subject of much speculation about his motives. Disclosure of efforts to kill Castro would have added fuel to that fire.
Indeed, Shenon said commission lawyer David Belin speculated that, after killing Kennedy, Oswald planned to flee to Mexico, where he expected to receive assistance getting to Cuba. Oswald’s arrest by Dallas police prevented that from happening.
Shenon said Warren blocked any mention of Belin’s theory in the commission report because “he didn’t want to present anything that might involve conspiracy theories.”
The assassination, of course, was awash in conspiracy theories from the get-go, particularly after Oswald was slain while in police custody by Dallas strip club owner Jack Ruby.
Shenon said he doubts “there are any bombshells in the files” not yet released and speculated that “definitive answers” to the biggest questions about Oswald’s movements and associations are lost to history.
“In my mind, all roads lead to Mexico City. ... The biggest question is whether anybody (there) knew what (Oswald) was going to do or helped him do this,” he said.
Holland, however, disagrees. He said his examination of Oswald’s character showed him to be stubborn, grandiose and erratic — what he called a “party of one” unsuited to be part of a conspiracy.
“I don’t believe anyone who wanted to kill the president could have depended on him,” Holland said.