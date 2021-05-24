What does it mean when Springfield Republicans are crying in public while their Democratic counterparts are laughing in private?
Only one thing — the newly redrawn state legislative maps are out.
In a classic case of trying to sneak the sunrise past a rooster, super-majority Democrats released new state House and Senate maps late Friday afternoon.
They did so via press release with no supporting documentation, a move that has left super-minority Republicans in the dark.
Shia Kapos, author of the online “Illinois Playbook” column, explained why GOP leaders first cowered in fear and then explode with rage.
“Who says Democrats don’t like gerrymandering? The new maps are out for General Assembly seats, and it’s a bloodbath for Republicans,” Kapos wrote. “Using population estimates that show declines downstate, Democrats have consolidated districts, forcing some incumbents — mostly Republicans — to face each other in 2022. “
Democrats not only used their map-drawing authority to try to whittle the GOP further down to size, they engaged in the time-honored tactic of throwing multiple legislators into the same district so they can have bloody intra-party primary fights in March 2022.
Their piece de resistance in that respect is the proposed 107th House district in which they confined four — yes, four — Republican incumbents. They are state Reps. Dan Caulkins of Macon County, Brad Holbrook of Shelby County and state Reps. Blaine Wilhour and Adam Niemberg, both of Effingham County.
Democrats wheedled the 107th together by combining parts of six districts (95th, 96th, 101st, 102nd, 107th and 109th).
The Democratic-drawn districts include eight others where Republican incumbents face against each other.
In another House district, the new 46th district, Democrats pitted Democratic state Rep. Deb Conroy against Republican Rep. Deanne Mazzochi. The two Elmurst residents now occupy the 46th and 47th districts, but Democrats undoubtedly put them in a new district drawn to elect Democrat Conroy.
News reports indicate Democrats long ago marked the GOP’s Mazzochi for political extinction, and this is the way to achieve that goal.
While Democrats did a masterful job of keeping a straight face while explaining the new legislative maps are the essence of fairness, distraught Republicans were left to call for help from the most unlikely of people — Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker.
Based on his now-repudiated pledge to veto gerrymandered maps, Republicans asked him to stick by his original word.
“It’s now up to you to keep your promise. Veto this map on behalf of the 13 million Illinoisans you represent,” GOP House Leader Jim Durkin said in his appeal to Pritzker.
Democrats have scheduled hearings on the maps for today and Wednesday. Then they’ll send them to Pritzker for his expected signature.
Although Pritzker campaigned for governor as an opponent of gerrymandering, he recently made it clear that he’ll pronounce whatever maps Democrats send to him as fair and sign them into law. Former Democratic Gov. Pat Quinn did the same thing 10 years ago.
After that, Republicans and a coalition of good government groups can be expected to file lawsuits that challenge Democrats’ decision to forego census numbers to draw the maps and use population estimates.
Democrats opted to use population estimates because waiting for the delayed census numbers would mean Republicans might have some influence on the re-mapping process. By meeting an end-of-the-month deadline, Democrats maintain sole control of redistricting unless court challenges go against them.
Redistricting — also known as reapportionment — takes place every 10 years after the decennial census. It’s done to account for population increases and shifts that leave old districts unequal in size.
That allows the majority to manipulate legislative boundary lines in ways they hope will provide them a permanent majority.
Democrats have yet to reveal their plans for new congressional and state judicial districts.
They, too, will be eye-opening because Illinois’ longstanding population woes mean the state will lose one of its 18-member U.S. House delegation. Democrats are certain to target a GOP member.
At the same time, Democrats need to re-draw judicial districts so they can maintain their current 4-3 majority on the Illinois Supreme Court.