It’s time once again to dive in to another round of quick takes on the people, places and events that were being talked about over the past week:
No fly zoneIt shouldn’t come as a surprise that the “I forgot” defense didn’t fly in a federal income tax evasion trial that’s a spinoff of the Commonwealth Edison bribery conspiracy probe.
Readers last week heard details of the trial of Alex Acevedo, a political associate of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan.
Acevedo failed to pay taxes on $70,000 in income, and that made him vulnerable to federal prosecution. Two of his family members — his father and brother — pleaded guilty in the probe.
But Alex decided to see if jurors would buy his claim that his failure to pay taxes was simply an oversight. They didn’t.
The trial took three days at the U.S. Courthouse in Chicago, but jurors needed just 45 minutes to come back with their guilty verdict.
It was probably even less than that because jurors usually have to pick a foreman and review legal instructions before beginning their deliberations.
Madigan and four ComEd executives/lobbyists are charged in connection with a years-long conspiracy in which the utility allegedly provided no-show jobs to the powerful politician’s associates in exchange for Madigan’s favorable treatment of utility-backed legislation.
The four — former ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore and lobbyists John Hooker, Jay Doherty and Michael McClain — are scheduled to go on trial next month.
Madigan and McClain also are charged separately in connection with similar scheme involving ComEd and AT&T. That trial will not be held until next year.
A small fish caught in the feds’ net, Alex Acevedo, a nurse and aspiring politician, worked for Apex Strategy, his brother’s lobbying and consulting firm.
But his Apex-issued income was reportedly “off the books,” meaning no tax records like W-2s were issued.
Federal prosecutor Timothy Chapman described Apex as a “black box.”
Alex Acevedo faces a prison sentence at his July hearing. His father already has served a brief stint in prison. Brother Michael Acevedo is scheduled to be sentenced March 15.
Remember to curtsyUrbana state Rep. Carol Ammons keeps picking up new titles.
After failing in her bid for appointment to the Illinois Senate vacancy created by the death of Scott Bennett, Ammons was named as joint chairwoman of the Legislative Black Caucus, and then vice chairwoman of the House Democratic Women’s Caucus.
But now, she has entered the ranks of royalty as consequence of a recent trip to the African country of Ghana.
She was coronated as “Queen Mother” by her hosts in that country, an honor she and her husband — Aaron Ammons — characterized as a “big, big, big experience.”
Coy Pugh, one of a group of Illinois politicians on the trip with Ammons, was coronated along with Rep. Ammons as the “king.”
Unconstitutional amendment?Illinois voters in November approved the Workers’ Rights Amendment to the Illinois Constitution, a mandate that puts members of labor unions, particularly public employees’ unions, in the catbird’s seat.
So that is that, right. Well, maybe not.
Center Square reporter Andrew Hensel came up with an interesting story this week that a prominent out-of-state lawyer and author is considering a legal challenge to the amendment’s constitutionality.
Philip K. Howard is perhaps best known for a tremendous 1995 book he wrote entitled “The Death of Common Sense.”
It outlined his concern that “America is drowning: in law, legality, bureaucratic process” and “abandoning our common sense and individual sense of responsibility.”
He since written a series of books on similar issued, including his latest “Not Accountable: Rethinking the Constitutionality of Public Employee Unions.”
The new amendment bars Illinois from ever becoming a right-to-work state and limits any proposed legislation that would limit union rights.
It also contains considerable vague language that will have to be interpreted by the courts in coming years.
In an interview, Howard said it’s impossible to address the issue through the traditional process in Illinois because of the unions’ political strength.
So he said the only alternative is to go to federal court and argue this staggering new union power is unconstitutional.
“I am talking to lawyers in Illinois, and I will be flying out in a week or so to begin planning such a lawsuit,” he said.
In the interview, Howard said the amendment putting union interests first could have a severe negative impact because of costs it will impose on the state.
Needless to say, Illinois union leaders are very pleased with Amendment 1, and they can be expect to wage a legal war if Howard follows through on his plans.
The flasherIllinois’ economy is growing, but not as fast as it has or as fast as many would like.
That’s what numbers generated by the University of Illinois’ Flash Index for January.
Prepared by UI economist J. Fred Giertz, the index declined from 103.3 in December to 103.1 Any number above 100 reflects growth.
Giertz said a slow decline began in May 2022 following “the remarkable recovery from the steep decline during the beginning of the Covid crisis.”
He said the state and national national economies are still growing but not as fast.
Giertz noted the economy is showing mixed signals — growth and low unemployment but high inflation — that make it difficult to determine if the economy is headed to a recession later this year.
He said one additional concern is that a slowing world economy will impact the U.S.
Giertz’s Flash Index reflects an evaluation of various measures — “growth rates in corporate earnings, consumer spending and personal income as estimated from receipts for corporate income, individual income, and retail sales taxes. These revenues are adjusted for inflation before growth rates are calculated. The growth rate for each component is then calculated for the 12-month period using data through Jan. 31, 2023.”
Drill, baby, drillMany people realize Illinois is the nation’s No. 1 soybean producer.
But what about oil? Saudi Arabia, it is not. But this state produces more oil than appearances would suggest.
The Illinois Petroleum Resources Board reports that this state produced 7.22 million barrels of oil in 2022.
“The state’s 2022 production was 2.3 percent below 2021 production levels (7,397,119 barrels), as continued labor shortages and weather-related challenges trumped high oil prices and increased drilling activity, holding production down below 2021 levels.
“Several counties did see significant increases in production compared to 2021 levels, however, led by Hamilton County’s 51,077-barrel increase in production to 234,104 barrels of production in 2022,” the board reports.
While Champaign, Vermilion and Piatt counties produced zero barrels, other area counties made their presence felt.
Edgar County produced 27,836 barrels, Coles 22,963 barrels, Douglas 409 barrels, Clark 208,393 barrels, DeWitt 11,054 barrels, Macon 20,444.
Downstate counties were the biggest producers — White County 2,038,796 barrels, Marion 737,548 and Crawford 610,891 barrels.
The board reports that just 15 counties “collectively produced 90.2 percent of the state’s oil in 2022.”