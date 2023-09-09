It’s time once again to dive in to another round of quick takes on the people, places and events that were being talked about over the past week:
Doing well and doing good
Former University of Illinois football player Ted Karras is making a big splash in Cincinnati, where he plays for the NFL’s Bengals.
He’s been named a team captain, is liked by reporters because he’s so cooperative, and has become an off-the-field hero, according to Sports Illustrated.
The 30-year-old Karras won two Super Bowl rings with the Patriots. But even more impressive than his success on the gridiron is his charity work that all started with a simple hat.
“Karras co-created ‘The Cincy Hat,’” SI reports.
Karras and lifelong friend Matt Renie, in something of a lark, created a baseball cap with a “Cincy” logo and passed some out to teammates.
Soon everyone wanted them. SI said Karras and Renie responded to the demand by selling them and donating the proceeds to Indianapolis-based Village of Merici — “an organization that provides residential and community opportunities for adults with developmental disabilities.”
“Their mission is to create independence among these individuals,” Karras explained.
So far, they’ve raised nearly $1 million, Sports Illustrated reports.
Karras and Renie recently joined with the “Ken Anderson Alliance,” run by the Bengals former quarterback, in efforts to bring a independent living center for adults with disabilities to Cincinnati.
Karras played guard and center for the UI from 2011-15. In the NFL, he played for Miami and New England before signing a three-year, $18 million contract with Cincinnati in 2022.
Shut up, they explained
UI officials believe they oversee one of the top public schools in the country, and for good reason.
But when it comes to the UI’s approach to free speech, it’s no great shakes, according to the latest “College Free Speech Rankings” released by the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression.
The UI ranks No. 86 among 248 public and private universities whose policies and approaches the group reviewed. That means “average.”
Southern Illinois University-Carbondale and Illinois State also received an “average” score, as did DePaul in Chicago.
The UI’s Chicago campus and the University of Chicago received “above average” rankings.
While the UI’s score is nothing to brag about, it could have been worse.
Harvard finished dead last in the survey, receiving a score of “abysmal.”
Citing a student survey and following campus events, the group noted that Harvard has “sanctioned” four scholars, disinvited speakers and ignored student disruptions of lectures.
Noting Harvard’s trend of discouraging speech on controversial issues such as abortion, the foundation contends that’s a breach of the idea that even “well-established” ideas are subject to challenge.
Noting that some still think “the world is flat” and that “stress causes ulcers,” the group argues that restricting speech and thought “only makes it more difficult to pursue truth.”
Only four schools received “good” rankings for their free-speech policies — Michigan Tech, Auburn, the University of New Hampshire and Oregon State.
Finishing at the bottom of the list were such elite institutions as the University of Texas, Northwestern, Dartmouth, Georgetown and the University of Pennsylvania.
Strong showing
While earning a mediocre grade on the FIRE list, the UI did much better in a Forbes magazine ranking of the top 500 colleges and universities in the U.S.
The UI came in at No. 30. The only Big Ten schools to rank ahead of it are Northwestern (No. 18) and Michigan (No. 23).
Princeton was No. 1.
How mighty have fallen
What was once unfathomable became official last week when former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan — the straw who once stirred the drink of Illinois politics — relinquished his final public position of power.
But Madigan being Madigan, he’s not leaving without putting one of his close associates in his place. Hey, some things never change in Chicago and Illinois politics.
Madigan, now 81, was once the all-powerful speaker of the Illinois House. At the same time, he was head of the Illinois Democratic Party and the committeeman of Chicago’s 13th ward.
He was forced out of the speaker and party-chairman posts as federal prosecutors drew ever closer in their Commonwealth Edison bribery conspiracy investigation.
Five of his confederates have already been convicted in the case, and Madigan is facing an April 2024 trial in federal court. So he’s not running for re-election as committeeman in the upcoming March primary. Politico reports he has held that position since he was 27 years old.
He’s bequeathing the committeeman post to longtime subordinate and Alderman Marty Quinn.
The two have been joined at the hip for years, Quinn holding the subordinate position.
Unfulfilled ambition
Here’s something to remember about ambitious Illinois politicos looking to move up the ladder: if they’re not lyin’, they’re not tryin’.
Take Democratic Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias, who’s desperate to become governor or U.S. senator.
He’s not the only one who wants to move up, and the competition is tough. There’s also Comptroller Susana Mendoza, Treasurer Michael Frerichs and Attorney General Kwame Raoul.
Giannoulias and Raoul had to wait years for their opportunities to succeed longtime Attorney General Lisa Madigan and Secretary of State Jesse White. Mendoza once was running simultaneously for her state post and mayor of Chicago. She lost the mayor’s race after winning the comptroller’s race.
They all want pretty much the same thing — governor or senator.
Giannoulias, a former state treasurer, has already run for a Senate seat and lost. Just elected secretary of state, he’s using his post as a platform to spread his good name and improve his future election prospects.
Then, if Gov. J.B. Pritzker chooses not to run for re-election in 2024, or 78-year-old U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin decides to stop down in 2026, he’ll be in a better position to make a serious run.
Giannoulias has already started his campaigns by trying to prove an old maxim from Chicago’s first Mayor Daley — good government is good politics. So he’s trying to introduce more efficiency in the secretary of state’s office by introducing scheduled appointments so people won’t have to stand in long line.
Good idea — if it works. Either way, it’s substantive.
Giannoulias, as the state’s librarian, also is trying to position himself as the defender of free minds by taking a strong stance as an opponent of book bans.
That’s hardly a courageous position. But it has generated flattering headlines for him and will again next week when he appears before a U.S. Senate committee to talk about what’s mistakenly called Illinois’ “first-in-the-nation ban against bans.”
The hearing — “Book Bans: How Censorship Limits Liberty and Literature” — is being held by Durbin.
There’s been considerable controversy about controversial books and efforts by some parents to limit younger readers’ exposure to them. Several of them have involved LGBTQ+ themes.
But Giannoulias’ legislation doesn’t live up to the hyperbolic claims of banning books.
All it does is deny state grants to libraries that do not adopt the American Library Association’s Bill of Rights that resists efforts to “restrict access” to controversial books.
Since libraries in Illinois are funded largely by local property taxes and very minimally by state grants, the legislation is mostly for show, not dough.
At the same time, issues involving book “banning” often aren’t about banning them so much as requiring them to be age appropriate.
For example, in 2008, Champaign school board members debated whether “The Kite Runner” was appropriate for 14- and 15-year-olds. Similar non-controversies have been raised about “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn” and “Ragtime.”
Giannoulias will be well prepared to present scary statistics about the horror of it all, but it’ll mostly be much ado about very little.
Can’t blame the guy for trying though. Most people don’t pay much attention to the details of public controversies, making them vulnerable to politicians’ “oh, we got trouble” declarations.