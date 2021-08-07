Jim Dey | Plenty to chew on this week
A few more short takes and updates on what’s been happening in the world in the past week or so:
Baaaaad penny is baaaacckkkIllinois politicians generally, and Chicago politicians specifically, have no shame. But even by that standard, former Gov. Rod Blagojevich takes the cake.
He proved it again this week when he filed a federal lawsuit in Chicago that challenges the legality of a legislative decision that bars him from ever seeking state or local office in Illinois. The prohibition was an outgrowth of Blagojevich’s impeachment and removal from the governor’s office in 2009.
The Chicago Tribune described Blago’s gambit as a “long shot,” and that it must surely be.
Such prohibitions are common in the uncommon event of the impeachment convictions of powerful public officials. To argue that the state Legislature doesn’t have the power to set that condition appears, at best, fanciful.
But the good news for Blago is the lawsuit gave him another opportunity to posture and preen in front of the media, a pastime he clearly enjoys.
Impeachment, of course, wasn’t the worst thing to happen to Blagojevich. He was indicted and convicted of a slew of corruption charges and he, joined by a small army of his equally corrupt associates, was sentenced to prison.
That’s ancient history. But it’s as ugly now as it was then, even if Blago remains oblivious to appearances.
Speaking of high-profile ex-cons ...What do former Penn State University President Graham Spanier and former Dixon Controller Rita Crundwell have in common?
Both did time in the slammer and are now out.
Spanier’s fall from grace was astounding. Once perceived as the most influential and powerful university president in the Big Ten Conference, Spanier ran afoul of the law for his lack of action in pursuing child-molestation allegations against former assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky.
It was an explosive scandal in 2011 that cost people, including famed football coach Joe Paterno, their jobs and landed high-profile administrators in the crosshairs of law enforcement.
Spanier eventually was sentenced to two months in jail after pleading guilty to endangering the welfare of children. But he fought actually having to do the time by lodging a variety of health claims.
Now that the 73-year-old has done his time, he can look forward to two months of electronic monitoring at home.
Football fans may recall that the Illini, then led by Ron Zook, played at Penn State on Oct. 29, 2011, the weekend the scandal broke. Penn State won 10-7 in what turned out to be the last game the 84-year-old Paterno ever coached. He died the following January.
Meanwhile, the 68-year-old Crundwell was the recipient of an early release from federal prison, where she was serving time for embezzling more than $50 million.
Fired in 2012 after the misappropriation of funds was discovered, Crundwell pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 19 years. Although described as a model inmate at a federal facility in Pekin, Crundwell complained bitterly about her punishment.
At one point, noting her health issues and the coronavirus pandemic, Crundwell said that she felt “like I have been given a death sentence.”
While Dixon city officials repeatedly expressed concerns about their cash-flow problems, Crundwell spent her ill-gotten gains on a lavish lifestyle that included a horse farm, jewelry and valuable horses. She also lent money to cash-strapped city employees.
The massive theft underscored how important it is for organizations to maintain proper internal financial controls in order to prevent one apparently trustworthy employee from stealing everything but the kitchen sink.
IU gets shot in the armA federal appeals court in Chicago this week affirmed a lower-court decision to deny a temporary restraining order to eight University of Indiana students challenging IU’s fall-
semester vaccination mandate.
A hearing on a permanent restraining order is pending, but the courts’ preliminary decisions throw cold water on students’ claims that the vaccination mandate violates their constitutional rights.
In a four-page unanimous decision, Justice Frank Easterbrook explained why the policy, which provides religious and medical exceptions, passes the legal smell test.
Easterbrook noted that students who object to the mandate have options, including going elsewhere for their education. He also concluded that while universities can’t tell students what they can read and write, they may demand that “students read things they prefer not to read and write things they may prefer not to write” as conditions of their classwork.
The erudite Easterbrook explained it this way: “A student told to analyze the role of nihilism in Dostoevsky’s ‘The Possessed’ but who submits an essay about Iago’s motivations in ‘Othello’ will flunk.”
PC culture meets ‘Jaws’In a time when almost everyone is a victim, meet the newest addition to the victims’ roster: the shark.
Advocates for the sea creature, which occupies the top rung of the food chain, contend that sharks get a bad rap when they attack, er, bite someone.
“A lot of what’s called a shark attack in society is actually provoked by humans,” a Florida shark expert contends.
As a consequence, experts are asking individuals and news outlets to refer to shark “bites,” “incidents,” “encounters” and “negative interactions” when sharks act in self-defense.
Because experts say people should use language that is accurate without being inflammatory, they have asserted that the words “shark attack” should be off limits.
Experts say shark self-
defense measures are rare. Further, they note sharks play a valuable role in maintaining a proper marine ecosystem, something threatened by their declining numbers.
Further lawyering the issue, University of Sydney (Australia) Professor Christopher Pepin-Neff contends that “a shark attack is a story of intent” and that because sharks “don’t know what people are,” they sometimes mistake people for seals.
Among those dissenting from that viewpoint are — if you can believe it — members of the “Bite Club,” a support group for those who have had negative interactions with sharks.
The bottom line, of course, is that sharks have to eat too, and they just do what comes naturally — one bite at a time, whenever convenient.
Not ready for reformIn 2019, Gov. J.B. Pritzker and legislators took a small step forward in addressing the state’s fiscally ailing local pension plans.
They passed legislation that combined the 650 local fire and police pension funds into just two — one for police officers and one for firefighters.
Now the Bond Buyer’s Yvette Shields reports that financial analysts have concluded that the consolidation “likely will provide some savings to these plans, but minimal help to address near-term cost pressures and could add contribution volatility risk.”
That’s highfalutin talk that means, generally speaking, underfunded municipal pension funds remain in a heap of trouble.
Among the problems facing these funds, analysts say, are “poor funding discipline in the past, inability to reform benefits, weak statutory funding requirements, weak demographic trends and limited revenue-raising flexibility or political unwillingness to raise revenue.”
Local communities rely heavily on property taxes to fund public-employee pensions. In that context, already-high property taxes will keep going higher as municipal governments struggle to keep up with growing pensions obligations.
Unmaking a messWhen the governor and supermajority Democrats in the Legislature recently redrew the boundary lines of state Supreme Court districts, they did so hoping it would help them elect Democrats in new second and third districts.
But the redrawing has created an administrative nightmare take requires a dramatic re-organization of operations in Districts 2-5. (Cook County is a district unto itself.)
After the mess was dropped at its front door, the Illinois Supreme Court ordered the changes put on hold while it figures out how to address what it calls “significant logistical challenges.”
According to the Administrative Office of the Illinois Courts, issues to be addressed include “changes to e-filing, cash-management systems, redistribution of staffing and judicial resources, training for judicial stakeholders and education of the public and members of the bar.”
The court has created six study groups to study these issues and assess “the fiscal consequences of these changes.”
The court’s seven justices, including Chief Justice Anne Burke, were not informed that legislators were considering redistricting for the high court.
