A 2012 mass strip search of female prisoners at the Lincoln Correctional Center in Logan County was supposed to be a training exercise for aspiring correctional officers.
It was that and much more — an adventure into constitutional law exploring how far the state can go when it conducts a strip search inside a prison.
Prisoners possess few rights. But an en banc (all the judges) panel of the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago recently found that prison officials can be held liable when they conduct “unreasonable” visual inspections of inmates’ bodies.
By an 11-1 vote, the en banc panel found a “right to privacy in one’s body” and that inmates are entitled to an “expectation of privacy that society would recognize as reasonable.”
“We ... hold that the Fourth Amendment projects (in a severely limited way) an inmate’s right to bodily privacy during visual inspections, subject to reasonable intrusions that the realities of incarceration often demand,” wrote Justice Amy St. Eve for the court majority.
Dissenting Justice Frank Easterbrook, taking a different perspective, said inmates are entitled to protection from abusive guards but insisted the Eighth Amendment prohibition on “cruel and unusual punishment” is the more appropriate vehicle to address possible guard misconduct.
He defended the strip-search tactic as a necessary evil because “guards must be watchful in the cells, in the yards, in the cafeterias, in the showers and even in the toilets, for violence may be planned or perpetrated in any of those places.”
The en banc panel sent the case back for further review by U.S. Judge Richard Mills of Springfield.
At the same time, the Illinois Attorney General’s Office may ask the U.S. Supreme Court to review the decision, opening the door to another potentially groundbreaking decision on the reach of the Fourth Amendment.
That amendment, which prohibits “unreasonable searches and seizures,” is a constantly evolving area of
the law.
Much of this litigation is driven by advances in technology, but locales, like prisons, can spark disputes.
The lawsuit grew out an event in which prison officers “directed women to the gym while screaming obscenities at them and calling them sexually derogatory names,” the appeals court stated.
“In the gym, correctional staff forced the women to stand facing the wall, shoulder to shoulder. (Prison officials) ordered (training cadets) to perform strip searches on groups of four to 10 women at a time. Prisoners were required to stand until cadets strip-searched them — in some cases waiting five to seven hours. The women could not sit, get a drink of water or use the restroom for the duration of the training exercise,” St. Eve wrote, noting that “female cadets” conducted the searches.
In the original lawsuit, lawyers for the women claimed that guards violated both the Fourth and Eighth amendments to the Constitution.
Mills dismissed the Fourth Amendment claim.
A jury rejected the women’s Eighth Amendment claim, apparently finding no “abuse,” the standard outlined by Easterbrook in his dissent.
Last year, the 7th circuit affirmed Mills’ dismissal, with Easterbrook writing the court’s 2-1 decision.
After that ruling, the full circuit decided to conduct an en banc review in which all 12 justices participated.
The en banc’s 11-person majority includes both liberal justices — Diane Wood and Illana Rovner — and conservatives — Dan Manion and Amy Coney Barrett.
In reaching their decision, the justices balanced the competing interests of prison security and inmate privacy.
The justices found that inmates have no privacy rights when it comes to the property they own and the space they occupy because of the need for “close and continual” observations by guards.
But they ruled that it’s a different matter with respect to inmates’ bodies.
“... while prison security requires officials to constantly monitor prisoners’ cells, the same is not true of their unclothed persons,”
St. Eve wrote.
