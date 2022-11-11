Jim Dey | Pritzker address a presidential stump speech by any other name
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker was so thrilled with his impressive re-election victory that he immediately made it clear that he’s running for president in 2024.
That was the clear import of his Tuesday night, made-for-prime time victory speech in which he never mentioned the name of his defeated GOP foe — downstate state Sen. Darren Bailey — and aimed all his fire at “whiny bully” former President Donald Trump.
The logic was obvious.
Pritzker spent roughly $30 million manipulating ill-informed GOP primary voters into nominating Bailey, whom he considered the GOP candidate easiest to defeat. But the June 2022 party primary is ancient history.
By flaying Trump, “MAGA” Republicans, “grifters” and “spelunkers for misery,” Pritzker was looking ahead to 2024
The Chicago Tribune reported that “there was little doubt Pritzker’s address was aimed at a national audience.” Political analyst Patrick Pfingsten said the early evening timing of Pritzker’s speech and the governor’s incendiary attacks on Republicans were specifically aimed at appealing to the liberal MSNBC cable television audience.
The multi-billionaire’s ambitions are almost as large as his wallet. But even accounting for that, his rhetoric — politely described by the Tribune as “unsparing in its attacks on the GOP” — reached a level of vituperation rarely on national display.
He said, among other things, that “GOP politicians” are “too cowardly, too simpering to support the best interests of the country” because they are afraid to be called “insulting nicknames” by Trump.
Coining his own attack phrase — one that presumably will be used on whomever wins the Republican 2024 presidential nomination — Pritzker labeled Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as “Trump with a mask on.”
Not satisfied with attacking his fellow politicos, Pritzker renewed his public grudge against Ken Griffin, the one-time Chicago financier who moved his business and considerable philanthropy to Florida because he was unhappy with violence in Chicago and government in Illinois.
Billionaire Pritzker denounced Griffin, who helped defeat the governor’s proposed graduated income tax constitutional amendment in 2020, as a “MAGA Republican billionaire/s.”
To call Pritzker’s speech fiery hardly gives it the proper credit. Democrats nationally, still convulsing with animus toward Trump, had to eat it up.
So what about J.B. for president? Even if it’s difficult to see an elderly and declining President Joe Biden as a viable re-election candidate, it seems unlikely the party would turn to Pritzker.
Running for president is a long shot for virtually anyone. But after successive elections in which Trump, the egonomaniacal businessman and TV star, and Biden, the mentally fading near-octogenarian, were elected, no substantive candidate’s prospects can be dismissed out of hand.
If they can win an Electoral College majority, anyone can — with the exception, perhaps, of 2016 loser Hillary Clinton.
At 57, Pritzker stands in contrast to other party leaders who are in their dotage. Pritzker’s inherited family wealth gives him unlimited financial resources that he already has used to bankroll candidates across Illinois and the nation.
His standing in Illinois, however, is a two-edged sword.
As governor of a large Midwestern industrial state, Pritzker has instant credibility. At the same time, Illinois’ California brand of lefty politics, its relentless corruption and financial dysfunction might be a tough sell to a national electorate.
Pritzker plans to cross that bridge when he comes to it. In the meantime, he’ll be assessing Biden’s prospects and those of possible rivals as well as his own.
And when he looks in the mirror, Pritzker will visualize the future leader of the free world, not the chief executive of the fetid and festering governmental sewer that is Illinois.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.