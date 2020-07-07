Illinois Rising, a conservative anti-J.B. Pritzker group, recently ran $1 million in televised attack ads that characterized the state’s first-term chief executive as a tax-hike-happy “failed” governor.
Why?
Pritzker won’t be up for re-election until 2022, and there are no other competitive Republican versus Democrat statewide races on the fall ballot.
But there is a ballot question that supercedes all other issues Illinoisans will be voting on this year — the governor’s proposed progressive income tax hike amendment.
He desperately wants voters to approve it while opponents are just as passionate in their opposition.
That’s one reason why Illinois Rising went after Pritzker, and it’s the same reason why Pritzker backers immediately aired their own ads that defended Pritzker by attacking Republican President Donald Trump.
“We won’t let Donald Trump’s allies at Illinois Rising get away with attacking J.B. Pritzker and lying about his record just because the governor is standing up to the president,” the pro-Pritzker response ad stated.
Get ready — the television advertising war isn’t far off as Election Day approaches.
Over the weekend, multibillionaire Pritzker sent an unmistakable message about how far he’s willing to go to pass the progressive tax amendment. He contributed $51.5 million to Vote Yes for Tax Fairness, the campaign committee run by one of Pritzker’s former campaign aides. The $51.5 million comes on top of an initial $5 million contribution Pritzker made to the same committee.
Campaigns are expensive. But even in that context, Pritzker’s $51.5 million donation is astounding.
Kent Redfield, a retired political science professor at Illinois-Springfield, said the most money he’s aware of that was ever spent on an Illinois referendum is $3.79 million. A group called the Citizens to Protect Transportation Funding, soliciting funds from a variety of sources, used the donations to pass the “lock-box amendment” in 2016.
The “lock-box” measure purports to restrict gas tax revenues to road improvement and construction projects.
“This kind of money (for a referendum) is totally unprecedented,” Redfield said, referring to Pritzker’s contribution.
The proposed progressive income tax constitutional amendment would repeal the Illinois Constitution’s current flat tax mandate.
Measures like this always face tough sledding because passing a constitutional amendment requires an extraordinary majority of 60 percent approval.
If adopted, it would give the governor and legislators a free hand to establish multiple rising tax rates on rising levels of income. Pritzker has pledged to raise taxes only on the super-rich — those earning above $250,000 a year.
But that has not been the experience in other states, where rates higher than Illinois’ current 4.95 percent flat tax are levied on low- and middle-income earners.
The principle rival to the Vote Yes for Tax Fairness Committee is the Vote No on the Blank Check Amendment, which is headed by Greg Baise, the one-time boss of the Illinois Manufacturer’s Association.
So far, that committee has reported no contributions, prompting Redfield to say that it “hasn’t shown its hand yet.”
Illinois Rising, called a “dark money” group, is not required to report its contributions. “Dark money” refers to political spending by nonprofit organizations that include social welfare, union or trade groups.
In addition to the Pritzker-backed Vote Yes for Tax Fairness, there is another campaign committee — Vote Yes for a Fair Tax — that is backing the progressive income tax amendment.
It shows $1.3 million in contributions, more than half of that sum coming from unions. The campaign committee also shows a $500,000 contribution from a group headed by one of eBay’s co-founders, Pierre Omidyar.
With an estimated net worth of $17.5 billion, Omidyar’s wealth rivals that of Pritzker.
Former California Democratic House Speaker Jesse Unruh once described money as “the mother’s milk of politics.”
While that’s true, it’s not always dispositive in terms of laying the groundwork for successful campaigns. Plenty of lavishly funded campaigns and candidates have gone down to defeat.
“The issues are important. The candidates are important,” said Redfield.
But he also said that while “people who spend the most money don’t always win, people with money always beat people without money.”
The best example of the latter, Redfield, said, is former Gov. Rod Blagojevich’s successful campaign against Judy Baar Topinka.
“He dirtied her up so badly that people were confused about which one was corrupt,” Redfield said.
Blagojevich, along with a number of former aides and associates, later went to prison after being convicted on corruption charges.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached by email at jdey@news-gazette.com or by phone at 217-351-5369.