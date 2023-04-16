Wednesday’s Champaign County Courthouse chaos reflected both sides of the criminal justice coin when it comes to juvenile offenders and violent crime.
A murder victim’s family perceived the 10-year prison sentence imposed on 17-year-old Thomas Woodson for his role in the shooting of an 18-year-old Urbana female as too lenient.
The shooter’s family considered the sentence imposed by Circuit Judge Randy Rosenbaum as too harsh.
Feelings boiled over, and court security officers and police officers were required to restore order in the courthouse. The fireworks continued outside the downtown Urbana courthouse.
How should criminal cases involving kids in their mid-teens be addressed? Those 18 and older are legal adults in Illinois. A separate system is established for those who are younger.
Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz noted state law requires those 16 or older who engage in specific violent crimes be tried in adult court.
At the same time, teens 13 or older who commit felonies may be tried in adult court if a judge finds their alleged crime and criminal background are serious enough.
Critics, however, contend that it is wrong for juveniles to ever be tried as adults because of their inherent immaturity.
“The policy should ... say that we do not agree with charging children — whether they’re nine, 10, 11, 12 13, 14 — any children,” said Urbana Democratic state Rep. Carol Ammons.
Her comments were echoed by her husband, Champaign County Clerk Aaron Ammons. He urged the Black community to hold Rietz responsible for what he contends are racially discriminatory prosecutions.
“If we’re seeing that this is happening to African American children who are being charged as adults, then the African American community can say, ‘Well, I don’ t want no state’s attorney that’s going to charge my child as an adult because you’re giving all this slack to other folks’ children or to college students and stuff when they do outrageous stuff. But you’re going to make an example out of our children,’” he said.
Rep. Ammons said she and other legislators have — without success — tried to pass legislation that bars trying juveniles as adults. She indicated they will continue their efforts.
The Ammonses made the comments April 8 on their WEFT-FM radio show.
Rietz noted state law requires charging juveniles 16 and over as adults if they face trial for any of three offenses: murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated criminal sexual assault.
Prosecutors can seek to try as adults those 13 and over if charged with a felony, but only if, after a hearing, a judge authorizes the transfer.
State law would not permit trying juveniles under 13 as adults.
Rietz said she, until recently, has “never” had a murder case involving a 14-year-old but has “two of them now.”
Those cases are currently in juvenile court. Reitz said it’s undetermined how they will be addressed.
In one case, a 14-year-old boy shot and killed a 16-year-old boy because he wanted the 16-year-old’s handgun. In the other, two brothers shot and killed a man from whom they were buying marijuana.
“We believe that was a robbery situation gone bad. (The dead man) also had a gun and fired back,” Rietz said.
Rietz said “the victims in these cases are all African American.”
Those sentenced to juvenile prison cannot be held past 21.
The Ammonses comments came in the context of their discussion of how to end gun violence in the Black community. That discussion led to their complaints that race-based prosecutions result in the over-incarceration of Black men.
Rep. Ammons’ comments raised a possible point of contention in her planned 2024 challenge to a fellow Democrat — state Sen. Paul Faraci.
She has been among the leading advocates in the General Assembly for changes in the criminal justice system — including the controversial SAFE-T criminal/social justice law — that result in more lenient treatment of those facing criminal charges.