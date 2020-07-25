The same question — who won? — that preceded the manual recount of ballots cast in the 2018 Macon County sheriff’s race continues to swirl around it now that a recount is complete.
Macon County Clerk Josh Tanner, a Republican, filed a report Friday with Champaign County Judge Anna Benjamin that showed more than 1,300 contested ballots will have to be settled to determine whether Sheriff Tony “Chubby” Brown, a Democrat, will continue to hold the office or be replaced by his Republican opponent, Lt. Jim Root.
The 2018 election results gave Brown a one-vote victory over Root out of 39,739 ballots cast.
The manual count broke those numbers down into categories. Of the counted votes, Brown received 18,982, compared with 18,964 for Root.
Of the remaining ballots, 1,337 are contested. There also are 395 undervotes — meaning the voter did not support either candidate — four overvotes — meaning the voter supported both candidates.
Finally, there are 57 uncounted ballots described as “found in wrong precinct.”
Tanner, who posted the manual-count numbers on the clerk’s website, characterized the recount numbers as “only a report to the court” and reminded the public that it “does not change the outcome of the 2018 election.”
Election judges began the recount on July 7 and wrapped it up Tuesday.
The clerk’s office established a painstaking process in which election judges counted votes by hand in each of Macon County’s 72 precincts and did so in the presence of representatives of both candidates, who were free to contest specific ballots.
Brown’s lawyer, Chris Sherer, was unavailable for comment. Root’s lawyer, John Fogarty, said there is a considerable amount of work ahead.
“There are zero conclusions to draw from the numbers. ... The election could easily swing either way,” Fogarty said.
Fogarty said he and Sherer have asked the judge for a court date to work out the legal details that must precede a trial.
“We want to get it as soon as possible,” he said.
That will include deciding just how many of the 1,337 contested ballots will be left to the judge to rule on. Fogarty said “many of them are objected to for reasons that are not going to stand up,” a reality that will allow him and Sherer to reduce the number.
“I’m sure the judge would like for us to refine the issues,” he said.
The 2018 election year was a strong one for Democrats in Illinois. But the Brown/Root race was neck-and-neck all night long, the apparent winner on election night being Root by a handful of votes.
But Brown squeaked out his one-vote win after late ballots were counted, the margin of victory so narrow that an election challenge was inevitable.
A discovery recount was conducted in 18 selected precincts that gave Brown three additional votes.
But Root also picked up three votes when the former clerk, a Democrat, reported the discovery of two
Hickory Point Township ballots that were mistakenly not counted and a third ballot that had an “X” marked in the wrong place but was
for Root.
Eventually, opposing lawyers reached an agreement to conduct the full recount, taking that issue off the judge’s plate.
Now that that process has been completed, the question of who voted for whom is back before the court, and Macon County’s 2018 election night mystery continues to linger.