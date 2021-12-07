The traditional court fight starts today in Chicago federal court — it’s outsiders versus insiders.
Oral arguments begin in the legal challenge filed by Hispanic and Black residents and super-minority Republicans against super-majority legislative Democrats in Springfield.
The outsiders charge that the insiders drew constitutionally invalid legislative House and Senate geographic district boundary lines to guarantee incumbents’ re-election.
The battle features the only two kinds of politicians there are — those who are in and those who want in.
A more unusual political battle over redistricting is going on in Chicago. It’s one with ramifications over statewide politics because it features a growing minority group (Hispanic residents) that wants more power and a traditional minority group (Black residents) who are fighting to maintain their influence.
Unless local readers have been keeping track of this fight in the Chicago papers, chances are they know little about the impending redistricting of Chicago’s 50-city ward map.
Chicago has long operated under tribal politics — various ethnic groups fighting over political goodies. The Irish — think of Mayor Daley I and II — were long dominant, along with the Poles. A rising Black population gave that group’s political leaders a seat at the table — think Mayor Harold Washington and current Mayor Lori Lightfoot.
But now Hispanics — on the strength of their own dramatic population increases — say they deserve a bigger piece of the pie. They have the population numbers, but do they have the necessary political clout?
This is an intra-party fight — Democrats against Democrats. The ironic result of their inability to compromise is that the issue could end up being settled by voters rather than insiders.
The city council’s Black Caucus has proposed a ward map that would create 17 predominantly Black wards and 14 Latino wards.There’s been discussion of a ward drawn for Asians.
The map drawn by the Latino Caucus calls for 16 Black-majority wards and 15 Latino wards. If the Latino map prevailed, they would have two wards more than they do now while the Black community would have two fewer.
To approve a new ward map, 41 of the 50 members of the city council would have to approve. If they cannot agree, the matter goes to the voters.
A public vote is unthinkable to traditional insider politicians who prefer to look out for themselves first and their party and/or ethic group second.
University of Illinois-Chicago political science Professor Chris Mooney told the Center for Illinois Politics that “the redistricting is the purest form of political competition.”
“The only thing that matters is power to the people involved,” he said.
Population increases bring political power in legislative bodies like the Chicago City Council and General Assembly. Federal and state law requires districts to be drawn in equal population size and bars gerrymandering that discriminates against minorities.
Census figures show Chicago’s Hispanic population has been growing dramatically while Black residents are moving out.
Numbers released earlier this year show Chicago’s population grew to 2.7 million from 2.6 million, increases coming almost exclusively in the Hispanic and Asian communities.
There are 819,000 Hispanics in Chicago, nearly 30 percent of the population. The Black population dropped from 872,000 in 2010 to 787,000 in 2021.
Those numbers have put the two groups on a political collision course.
The same kind of battle is underway in Springfield.
Blacks challenging the Democrats’ map identified only one problematic district near St. Louis. Hispanics have targeted a handful of districts in the Chicago area they say reflect racial gerrymandering and need to be redrawn.