Savoy lawyer A.J. Ruggieri is walking a political tightrope as he begins his campaign for incumbent Democratic state Sen. Scott Bennett’s job representing the 52nd District, made up of portions of Champaign and Vermilion counties.
The Republican is on the November ballot for now, but he might not be when Election Day rolls around.
The Illinois State Board of Elections recently rejected a challenge to Ruggieri’s voter petitions. But Bennett backers are challenging the board’s decision in the Cook County courts.
Given the timing — the election is in less than three months, and early voting begins next month — a decision has to be made soon. But Ruggieri said he’s out of the loop as far as the legalities go.
“Honestly, I have no idea. I have not had a chance to talk with my lawyer. It’s all fluid right now,” he said.
John Fogarty, the Chicago lawyer representing Ruggieri, was unavailable for comment.
Ruggieri has had a tough political row to hoe.
For starters, he’s taking on an entrenched incumbent in the 52nd District, which was drawn by Democratic Party leaders to elect a Democrat back when former state Sen. and current Illinois Treasurer Mike Frerichs held the post.
Then he got into the campaign late. No Republican filed to run last year, so party leaders slated Ruggieri to run after the March primary.
Even then, he wasn’t able to campaign because Ruggieri, an officer in the Illinois National Guard, was called to duty as part of the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Ruggieri’s tour ended
July 31, and he said he’s “very happy” to be off duty after his multi-month stint.
He’s had one other big change in life. Ruggieri left the Meyer Capel law firm to start his own in Savoy.
His focus is on transactional law involving real estate and business.
Ruggieri said he left Meyer Capel because of the requirements to campaign.
“It was not fair to them. They need their attorneys to work full time,” he said. “I have started officially campaigning. We’re not going to wait for (the litigation) to shake out.”
Piatt County judicial raceVoters in Piatt County recently learned they will have a choice in the judicial race to succeeding retiring Circuit Judge Hugh Finson.
Monticello lawyer Suzanne Wells, running on a third-party Lincoln Heritage ticket, opted into the race to take on Republican candidate Dana Rhoades.
The late challenge
to Rhoades, who currently serves as state’s attorney, reflects political uneasiness over
her feuds with members of the county board. The concern is that her temperament is unsuitable for a powerful judicial post.
Wells’ entry into the campaign was followed by the bar association’s release of lawyer ratings for the two candidates.
The poll of roughly 75 lawyers found both candidates qualified for office but gave Wells higher marks. On a 100-point scale, Wells received a 90 overall score, while Rhoades received a 76.
Lawyers rated the candidates in seven
categories, including health and court management. Since neither Wells nor Rhoades have had the opportunity to manage a court calendar, and health is a matter of speculation, those two categories don’t mean much.
Wells received a score of 94 for temperament and 93 in the categories of impartiality, integrity and legal ability.
Rhoades received 88 for integrity, 80 for impartiality, 75 for legal ability and 88 for temperament.
The score for temperament was surprisingly high given her widely publicized skirmishes with county board members.
Both women are well known within the Piatt County legal community. Rhoades is a multi-term state’s attorney while Wells is president of the Piatt County Bar Association.
The great debates
U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, and his Democratic challenger, Betsy Londrigan, are fussing with each other about whether to hold a face-to-face debate in Champaign.
Davis is willing to meet for a face-to-face, in-your-face rhetorical slugfest, while Londrigan’s side has not committed to that format.
The issue may be moot. Davis spokesman Aaron DeGroot said WILL withdrew its request to host an in-person exchange because of the coronavirus pandemic.
WILL’s position aside, it’s hard to see what the problem with this debate is. Davis and Londrigan have already agreed to face-to-face debates in Springfield and Bloomington-Normal.
