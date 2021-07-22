Henning Jacobson rules.
To be more specific, the ruling against Henning Jacobson rules, the reverberations from the 1905 U.S. Supreme Court decision in his case most recently undermining efforts of eight Indiana University students to block a coronavirus-vaccine mandate for fall-
semester admission.
Jacobson gained legal notoriety after a smallpox outbreak in Boston. Acting under the authority of state law, the powers-that-be ordered mass vaccinations.
Dissenters like Jacobson who were concerned about the vaccine’s safety refused to submit. He was tried, convicted and fined $5 (about $140 in today’s dollars). Appealing his conviction, Jacobson argued the vaccine mandate violated his civil rights.
The U.S. Supreme Court rejected that argument, holding that state police powers include the “authority of a state to enact quarantine laws and health laws of every description.”
It said a court should only intervene “if a statute ... has no real or substantial relation” to a legitimate public health goal or “is beyond all question a plain, palpable invasion of rights secured by fundamental law.”
Citing that ruling, Indiana U.S. Judge Damon Leichty this week denied Indiana students’ request for a temporary restraining order blocking the vaccine mandate. The judge concluded that the students are not likely to prevail in a subsequent hearing where they are seeking a permanent restraining order.
The students’ lawyer vowed to appeal the issue to the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago. So far, however, it is unclear what precedential value the judge’s ruling would have if upheld by the appellate court should students or faculty members challenge a similar vaccine mandate at the University of Illinois.
Leichty’s 101-page decision is a thoughtful examination of the constitutional question that was raised — “the right to refuse a vaccine” during an epidemic. A substantial portion concerned the Jacobson case.
“The students want Jacobson confined to its time, whereas the university believes it applies with full force,” the judge wrote, concluding that IU had the better part of the argument.
The judge’s ruling reflected a balancing of rights. Students argued they’re being “coerced” into giving up a constitutional right not to be vaccinated as a condition of admission.
“The university is presenting the students with a difficult choice — get the vaccine or else apply for an exemption or deferral, transfer to a different school, or forego school for the semester or altogether,” the judge wrote. “But this hard choice doesn’t amount to coercion. The students taking the vaccine are choosing it among other options, and before the shot reaches their arms, they are made aware of the risks and the option to refuse.”
Indiana has offered exemptions to students. Six of the eight plaintiffs have qualified for exemptions and a seventh could qualify.
As to the students’ claim that because the pandemic is basically over, the mandate is unnecessary, the judge concluded that it “isn’t a foregone conclusion that this is overkill.”
“This pandemic continues to evolve, and medicine and science with it,” he wrote, a reality that creates an important public interest in restricting the virus’ spread.
Various educational institutions across the country are wrestling with the mandate issue. Some have imposed one, while others — like Indiana’s Big 10 neighbor Purdue — have not.
The judge acknowledged that reasonable people can disagree about what’s appropriate but suggested that Indiana acted in a thoughtful manner.
“It wasn’t a decision taken by some fly-by-night committee undetached from the current science,” he wrote.
While denying students a temporary restraining order to block the mandate, the judge went out of his way to explain “what this opinion isn’t.”
“This isn’t a decision after a final trial on the merits ... this still is a preliminary record,” he wrote. “The court recognizes that for certain students, this may prove a difficult choice, but a choice nonetheless. The choice isn’t so coercive as to constitute irreparable constitutional harm.’
“The court also isn’t saying Indiana University may do whatever it wants. ... the university must act reasonably in achieving a legitimate state goal of public health.”
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff