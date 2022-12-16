The Dec. 9 death of state Sen. Scott Bennett did more than rob his constituents of a dedicated public servant and his family of a devoted father and husband.
It also left two vacancies in Sen. Bennett’s 52nd state Senate district — one for his current term and the other for the two-year term to which he was re-elected Nov. 8.
Public discussion of who might fill Sen. Bennett’s Senate seat has been deemed off limits for reasons of taste. But private speculation about who’s interested has been bubbling beneath the surface.
“It’s too early to talk about,” said Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz.
The mayors of Urbana and Champaign — Diane Marlin and Deb Feinen, respectively — expressed similar sentiments.
The appointment issue will begin to play itself out after Monday’s memorial service for the 45-year-old Sen. Bennett, whose sudden death was caused by a brain tumor.
Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. Monday at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts on the University of Illinois campus. The Illinois Senate president’s office indicated doors will open at 9 a.m.
Sen. Bennett’s replacement will be named by the Democratic Party chairman of Champaign and Vermilion counties, the two counties that made up Sen. Bennett’s Senate district. They will cast weighted votes that reflect voter support for Sen. Bennett in the two counties.
That means newly elected Champaign County party chairman Mike Ingram has the votes to make the decision himself, if he so chooses.
Illinois State Board of Elections official Matt Dietrich said the law provides for two appointments — “one to fill the remaining of the current term and one to fill the term that begins on Jan. 11.”
Dietrich said the “managing committee is the same for both terms since the new 52nd Senate District still contains only parts of Champaign and Vermilion counties. The weighted vote is based on the number of votes Bennett received in each county, and the numbers are similar for 2020 and 2022.”
Sen. Bennett received roughly 40,000 votes in Champaign County in 2020 and 2022 compared to roughly 10,000 in Vermilion County in 2020 and 2022.
It’s unclear what process party leaders will follow.
Ironically, Sen. Bennett was named to the Senate to fill the vacancy created after then-state Sen. Mike Frerichs was elected state treasurer.
Applicants came out of the woodwork in the hopes of being selected by then-Champaign County party chairman Al Klein.
Twelve applicants appeared in public to speak about their reasons for seeking the post and their credentials for filling it.
Among those were Sen. Bennett, Urbana Mayor Laurel Prussing, former Champaign County Board member Pius Weibel, Unit 4 school board President Laurie Bonnett, the Rev. Robert Rasmus, Champaign School Board member Jamar Brown, Vermilion County Clerk Lynn Foster, Danville Alderman Michael Puhr and even a UI student.
So far, much speculation about Sen. Bennett’s successor has focused on local state Rep. Carol Ammons. As the House member whose Champaign-Urbana district is part of Sen. Bennett’s district, it would be a natural move for her.
One benefit of the Senate is not having to run for election as often. House members serve two-year terms. Sen. Bennett was scheduled to begin a two-year term in January followed by four-year terms in 2024 and 2028.
Democratic electoral prospects remain strong because the new 52nd district is heavily gerrymandered to elect a Democrat — the margin being 58-42.
Demonstrating the district’s lopsided partisan nature, Sen. Bennett ran unopposed in 2022.
Another possible candidate — this one from Vermilion County — is Cynthia Cunningham, who ran a spirited, but unsuccessful, Illinois House campaign against Republican state Rep. Mike Marron.