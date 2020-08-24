Convicted murderer Michael Henslick is no longer here — the Champaign County jail.
Now he’s there — a state prison in Stateville.
He was one of hundreds of sentenced county jail inmates throughout Illinois who were transferred to state prison earlier this month. The transfers came after a Logan County judge ruled Aug. 3 that Gov. J.B. Pritzker lacked the authority to block jail transfers because of his fears of the coronavirus spreading throughout the state’s prisons.
But the spigot that was turned on now has been turned off.
Last week, a state appeals court put circuit Judge Jonathan Wright’s order on hold while it considers the state’s appeal of Wright’s order.
The good news for Illinois’ 102 sheriffs is that they had two weeks to transfer roughly 2,000 inmates to state prisons. The bad news is that they now face the same problem they had before — holding newly-sentenced inmates in county jails who ought to be serving their sentences in prison.
Despite that, jail overseers are grateful they’re under less jail population pressure than they were before.
Champaign County Chief Deputy Shannon Barrett said circumstances are “much better” in the county jail since officials there were able to transfer 55 prisoners to DOC.
“We’re good for the time being,” said Barrett.
Over in Vermilion County, Captain Colin Osterbur said he was able to transfer 21 sentenced jail inmates — 18 men and three women.
“It took our population down from 280 to about 260. That’s an entire cell block,” he said. “It gave us quite a bit of wiggle room.”
The number of sentenced inmates, however, is starting to build up again. Barrett said Champaign County is holding nine — eight who were sentenced and one on a parole hold — while Osterbur said he has four.
Coronavirus infection numbers jumped in DOC after the department was ordered to accept inmate transfers.
Two weeks ago, DOC reported that 371 inmates had contracted the virus, 336 of whom recovered.
On Monday, DOC reported 729 coronavirus cases, 470 of whom recovered.
In its decision putting a hold on the trial judge’s order, the appeals court unanimously found that the state is likely to succeed in its challenge to Wright’s order.
While the trial judge said DOC is obligated by statute to accept prison transfers, the appeals court noted that the state’s emergency management statute gives the governor the power “to control ... the movement of persons within the (disaster) area and the occupancy of premises therein.”
Pritzker has issued repeated disaster proclamations, and the courts have validated his exercise of extraordinary authority the governor argues the statute gives him.
Pritzker initially blocked all prisoner transfers. But in a subsequent July 27 executive order designed to appease angry county sheriffs, he modified his ban on transfers. It said the state would accept transfers of inmates who had been “quarantined for 14 days” and “tested for COVID-19 72 hours prior to transfer.”
That order did little to assuage county sheriffs, who complained the restrictions are too tight to work for them. They also complained that corrections director Rob Jeffreys retains the authority to block the transfers.
“We acknowledge (the sheriffs) believe (Pritzker’s subsequent executive order) imposes serious hardships on numerous sheriffs’ offices throughout the state. However, we do not pass judgment on whether the governor’s actions are unwise or unfair, but rather on whether the governor’s actions are authorized,” Justice Lisa Holder White wrote for the court appellate court.
In a two-paragraph concurring opinion, Justice Robert Steigmann characterized Pritzker’s modified executive order as a “good faith attempt to balance the competing interests of the parties and the public” and said it “should be given a chance to accomplish its purposes.”
“I expect IDOC to comply ... in good faith. In the event that IDOC does not, the matter could be brought to this court’s attention for reconsideration and possible vacation of the stay,” he wrote.
The modified order will do Champaign County no good.
Barrett said the county jail lacks the facilities to quarantine inmates for 14 days.
“No way we could do that,” she said, noting that as time passes and the number of sentenced inmates grows the county will be “in a bind again.”
Vermilion County’s Osterbur said the biggest hurdle he faces in complying with Pritzker’s modified executive order is COVID-19 testing 72 hours prior to transfer.
“That kind of complicates things,” he said. “We don’t have the ability to do the quick turnaround.”