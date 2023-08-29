The “vanilla vigilante” is continuing his class-action lawsuit rampage through the state of Illinois — but not without further cost to his shaky reputation.
Having angered a federal judge in Illinois’ Northern District with a bogus lawsuit against Walmart, Spencer Sheehan has angered another federal judge — this one in the Southern District.
Sheehan sued Walmart for selling mayonnaise that contained less olive oil than he thought appropriate. The legally insufficient complaint prompted Chicago-based U.S. Judge Steven Seeger to characterize Sheehan as a “wrecking ball when it comes to imposing attorneys’ fees on other people.”
In the latest case — the one in Illinois’ Southern District — Sheehan sued Procter & Gamble on the grounds that its “Gillette Pure” shaving cream isn’t as pure as he contended that it should be. He also alleged that the label on the shaving cream can stated the shaving cream includes “aloe” — a species of plant than can be used for skin care — but not as much as Sheehan said there should be.
U.S. Judge David Dugan was not impressed with Sheehan’s consumer fraud claims. He found there is nothing misleading or harmful about the “functional shave cream” purchased by Illinois resident Gregory Taylor, Sheehan’s client.
Dugan told Sheehan that he planned to dismiss the case if it is not re-filed properly and said he is more than willing to follow “the growing number of district courts who have found it appropriate to dismiss (Sheehan’s) claims.”
What’s going on here?
Sheehan is the latest example of a special breed of lawyer: those who file class-action lawsuits alleging fraud in the hope that the defendant will pay a little to settle out of court rather than pay a lot to defend itself in court.
Sheehan comes by his nickname — the vanilla vigilante — honestly: He filed a class-action claim alleging a vanilla-flavored product didn’t contain vanilla.
He’s become a hero in some quarters. The Wall Street Journal wrote a story about him headlined, “One lawyer’s fight against fraudulent food.”
Although based in New York, he’s been active in Illinois. He sued Brach Milk Maid Candies for not containing milk. The judge dismissed the case because the candies are made with milk, although not exclusively with milk.
The Northern District judge concluded the premise of Sheehan’s consumer fraud lawsuits is that “the product misled consumers because they expected it to contain more than the de minimis amount of an ingredient advertising on the label.”
These cases are the legal equivalent of shakedowns — pay me to go away or pay your lawyers to defend marginal legal claims.
The Madison-St.Clair County Record recently reported that Sheehan filed “28 product liability cases alleging misrepresented ingredients in the Southern Illinois District from May 2021-December 2022.” Of those 28 cases, only seven remain active.
Judges, including Dugan, have not been reluctant to make scornful comments about Sheehan’s lawsuits. In the Walmart case, Seeger threatened to order Sheehan to pay the company’s legal fees.
He charged Sheehan has “taken everyone on a ride” and perhaps “should be required to pay for the ticket.”
Sheehan has remained unbothered by the criticism, pushing back against Seeger for suggesting he acted in appropriately by filing consumer fraud complaints.
“Only (Seeger) seemingly discovered something that hundreds of other courts failed to recognize, and it has asserted on their behalf the common ‘institutional interest in protecting themselves from frivolous cases.’ The reason for this is because (Sheehan’s) arguments are always supported by law or a non-frivolous argument ‘for extending, modifying, or reversing existing law or for establishing new law,’” he wrote in a May 23 response.