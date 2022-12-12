When Illinois gets good economic news, its almost certain to be in the larger context of bad economic news.
Sure enough. State budget analysts last week issued their November financial report that was almost euphoric about the revenue growth boosting Illinois’ budget picture for the current fiscal year.
The report, which was the subject of Tuesday’s column, stated revenue growth has been so good they’re raising projections for the 2022-23 fiscal year by $4.9 billion.
Are happy days here again? Are the skies bright and clear again?
Not on your tintype.
Who says? The analysts at the Legislative Commission on Government Forecasting and Accountability, the same bunch that issued the rosy report about current revenues.
Just in case anyone got excited by the revenue report — like legislators whose spending habits put drunken sailors to shame — the commission followed up that news with a depressing account of the state’s serious, long-term pension woes.
“The total unfunded liabilities of the state systems totaled $139 billion on June 30, 2022,” the commission reports.
There’s good and bad news in the $139 billion under-funding figure as well.
This year’s under-funding level is up from $130 billion last year, but still down from $144 billion in the 2020 fiscal year.
The $144 billion declined to $130 billion, thanks to “exceptional investment returns.” But it went back up when the investment markets tanked earlier this year.
State pension funds are invested on the premise of an average 7 percent annual gain, a figure some consider unreasonably high. But ups and down based on market trends go with the territory.
What’s exceptional is not year-to-year fluctuations but the overall poor financial shape of Illinois’ five public pension funds — teachers, state employees, university employees, judges and legislators.
The only state pension funds in the nation that are in worse shape are those of Kentucky.
Illinois ranks No. 49 because its unfunded ratio is, according to the commission, 43.8 percent.
What does that mean? Many people have no idea and no interest in finding out. As long as public pension checks arrive every month, it’s an abstract long-term problem to them.
But it’s also a short-term headache. That’s because Illinois is spending 20-plus percent of its annual state budget on pension funding, and money that goes to pensions isn’t available for other necessities like roads, public health, education and law enforcement.
What does it mean for a pension to be underfunded? It’s pretty simple — the five systems have more obligations than they have assets to pay them. Illinois pensions face a liability of $248 billion, have assets of $109 billion and a unfunded liability of $138 billion — an overall funding ratio of 44 percent.
The teachers pension — Illinois’ largest — has an unfunded liability of $80 billion; state employees, $29 billion; university employees, $27 billion; judges, $1.6 billion; and legislators, $283 million.
The legislators’ pension system is the smallest but has the largest unfunded liability — 79 percent.
The state makes its annual contribution based on statutory mandates. But the legally required contributions fall short of the contributions that are actuarially needed to keep liabilities from continuing to increase.
Financial analysts said that “actuarially insufficient state contributions have contributed to most” of the unfunded liability.
Here’s why: The commission reported that the state plans to contribute $10.9 billion to the pensions in the 2023-’24 fiscal year, $4.4 billion less than the $15.3 billion “actuarially determined contribution.”