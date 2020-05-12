Jim Dey | Student behavior in hands of court
Student misbehavior is a fact of life, and most teachers are prepared when classroom conduct goes south. But those are events that occur in the grade, junior and senior high levels, not at college. After all, college students don’t need to misbehave in class because they don’t have to be there.
Perhaps that’s why Donald Winter became so angry when students disrupted the class he was teaching at Chicago State University.
As a consequence, he finds himself a defendant in a civil lawsuit that alleges he overstepped his bounds when he ejected a misbehaving student from one of his classes.
A state appeals court earlier this month revived a lawsuit filed against Winter and Chicago State, ruling that student Brittany Rideaux’s lawsuit was correctly filed in state court.
In doing so, it rejected the university’s and Winter’s claims that her case should rightfully be before the state’s Court of Claims.
The following, as described by appellate Justice Thomas Hoffman in his eight-page decision, explains what happened.
“On February 13, 2017, students in the class were disruptive, and Winter began yelling at them to be quiet. Winter singled out (Rideaux) and told her to be quiet. After (she) told him that she had not been speaking, Winter stated that he was going to eject her from the class. He approached (Rideaux), grabbed the desk in which she was sitting, and dragged it several feet. Winter then grabbed (her) by both the collar of her coat and her arm and removed her from her desk. He dragged (Rideaux) out of the classroom and pushed her into the hallway. Winter blocked (Rideaux’s) entry back into the classroom, after which he went to (Rideaux’s) desk and kicked her belongings onto the floor.”
Claiming to be injured from what she described as an unlawful “battery,” Rideaux filed a lawsuit in Cook County Circuit Court seeking damages for “physical and nonphysical injuries.”
Trial Judge Christopher Lawler dismissed the case because he found it belongs before the state’s Court of Claims, not in state civil court.
The Illinois Constitution, which was adopted in 1970, abolished the concept of sovereign immunity, “a legal doctrine whereby a sovereign or state cannot commit a legal wrong and is immune from civil suit or criminal prosecution,”
As a consequence, the Illinois Court of Claims was established to provide a legal forum for claims against the state.
But there’s a bigger difference between state civil court and the Court of Claims than just subject matter.
In 2017, when the classroom incident occurred, damages in the Court of Claims were capped at $100,000. The legislature voted in 2018 to raise the cap to $2 million, largely as a result of the controversy surrounding deaths caused by Legionnaire’s disease at the Quincy veterans’ home. There are no financial damage caps in state court.
Winter and CSU argued the case should be dismissed from state court because CSU is a state-created entity and Winter is a state employee.
Further, Winter said he was acting within the scope of his employment, citing faculty handbook rules that require him to manage his classroom in a way to preserve “an orderly environment for the benefit of the students in his class.”
But the appellate court held that it is “not the formal identification of the parties” that determine whether the case should be in the Court of Claims or state civil court but “the issues involved and the relief sought.”
Rideaux argued — and the appellate court unanimously agreed — that Winter “breached a duty upon him independent of his state employment — namely, the same duty to refrain from committing a battery that is imposed on all persons, regardless of their employment or employer.”
“We believe that (Rideaux’s) allegations are sufficient to support the inference that Winter committed a battery in violation of (Illinois) statute.
In ruling as it did, the appellate court accepted, as the law requires, Rideaux’s version of what occurred.
When and if the case goes to trial on the merits, Winter may offer a different version of the facts, and it will be left to a jury to sort out the issues.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached by email at jdey@news-gazette.com or by phone at 217-351-5369.