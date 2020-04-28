Jim Dey | Takes both commitment and laziness
Anyone know why the government bureaucrat makes it a point never to look out the window for hours during the morning?
Well, if he /she did that, he/she wouldn’t have anything different to do in the afternoon.
Charles Kean, however, wasn’t the typical government bureaucrat. Chief of the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation Enforcement Administration Unit in Springfield, he found other ways to occupy his time while on the state payroll.
For instance, in a report issued earlier this year, investigators said he watched movies, worked out the necessary details to pursue work unrelated to his state duties, left the office for extended periods of time for parts unknown, did puzzles and read.
Obviously exhausted by that challenging regiment, Kean also “routinely” slept at his desk.
One of Kean’s colleagues told an investigator from the state executive inspector general’s office that “when he would see Mr. Kean sleeping he would slam his office door to wake (him) up...”
When co-workers complained to Kean’s boss, Susan Gold, she took no action to correct Kean’s commitment and later described him a “very good to excellent” public servant.
If that’s not enough to get the dander up on the average state taxpayer, consider this.
The inspector general’s office received formal complaints about Kean’s work non-performance, first in February 2018 and again in May 2018.
Despite the investigation, Kean managed to stay on the public payroll for another year, leaving in May 2019. That was two months after Kean sat down for an interview and denied allegations of inattention to his work until investigators showed him a ton of evidence to the contrary.
“I don’t have an explanation for that one,” he said in response to one inquiry.
“It is what it is,” he replied to another query.
Kean did have an answer to assertions that he spent time watching movies or listening to music in his office. He said he was a victim of a disability that made it impossible for him to “sit in a quiet room.”
State officials found no evidence that Kean had ever told any of his superiors about his disability and requested an accommodation to help him deal with that issue in the workplace.
“Mr. Kean said he did not want anyone to feel bad for him, so he dealt with it in his own way,” the inspector general’s report stated.
Since Kean submitted his resignation, he was never subject to any job-related disciplinary action.
Adopting the policy of locking the barn door after the horse has been stolen, the inspector general put a copy of its investigative report in Kean’s file and recommended that “he not be rehired for state employment.”
There are goldbricks in every workplace, but one has to give Kean special credit.
He was a determined loafer, but he got a lot of help. His superior ignored complaints about him, and it took anonymous complaints to the inspector general to get an investigation off the dime.
Still, to be fair, it appears Kean didn’t have enough to do in his job, which raises the question of why the job even exists in the first place and how many other jobs like that exist for connected individuals.
That, of course, raises the question of what one is to do when there’s apparently nothing to do. Just staring at the clock gets old.
Retired from the Springfield Police Department, Kean went on the state payroll in 2017.
He pursued work related to second and third jobs on state time by using the state’s email system to communicate with employers elsewhere. He used the state’s printing machines to print educational materials related to his extra-curricular teaching.
Sometime, he just vegged out and watched movies at his desk. He apparently was a big fan of “Raiders of the Lost Ark” and liked war movies.
“(One former colleague) estimated Mr. Kean spent 80 percent of his day watching movies with his feet on his desk and his hands behind his head,” the investigative report stated.
It’s a terrible thing when a goldbrick gets caught goldbricking. The party is over.
One thing to Kean’s credit, however, is that of all his non-work-related activities while on duty, not a single witness ever reported seeing Kean stare endlessly out the window — either in the morning or the afternoon.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached by email at jdey@news-gazette.com or by phone at 217-393-8251.
