Despite its status as a top school, the University of Illinois finished near the bottom in a ranking of 55 educational institutions’ standing on campus speech issues.
Of the colleges and universities whose students were surveyed, the UI came in at No. 41, worst of 11 Big Ten schools in the study. UI-Chicago was 44th.
The Foundation for Individual Rights in Education (FIRE) partnered with the website RealClearEducation to commission College Pulse to survey opinions between April 1 and May 28 about students’ free speech experiences.
FIRE described the probe as the “largest survey of college students about free speech on their campuses ever conducted.”
The University of Chicago, whose president has made defense of free speech a top priority, ranked No. 1.
“Liberal and conservative college students alike agreed that the administration at the University of Chicago supports free inquiry and tolerates a wide range of opinions,” FIRE’s report states.
Rounding out the top five were Kansas State, Texas A&M, UCLA and Arizona State.
Big Ten schools ahead of the UI in terms of their openness to controversial speech were No. 14 Rutgers, No. 17 Northwestern, No. 18 Indiana, No. 19 Iowa, No. 25 Penn State, No. 27 Minnesota, No. 30 Ohio State, No. 31 Nebraska, No. 34 Michigan and No. 41 Wisconsin.
More than 400 UI students took part in the survey. The report’s UI highlights stated that:
— 33 percent of students say shouting down a speaker is unacceptable.
— 41 percent are confident the UI administration will defend the speaker’s rights in a free-speech controversy.
— 79 percent say using violent protest to stop a speech on campus is unacceptable.
— Students are most uncomfortable having their name linked to an unpopular opinion on a social media account.
— Gun control is the topic most frequently identified as difficult to have an honest conversation about on campus.
The report included quotes from students that covered a variety of topics, ranging from Israel to liberal intolerance.
“I’m big into freedom of speech, but in the current political climate, I avoid it at all costs. Having an opinion liberals see as wrong is a death sentence socially, even though I consider myself very liberal,” said a member of the Class of 2020.
A female ROTC student complained some male ROTC students resented her presence.
“... I have definitely experienced gender discrimination from some of the male conservatives in the detachment. I was female and excelling, but some of the males did not like that and have called me a ‘butch’ and threatened me behind my back,” she said.
One Black student complained of being mistreated by members of another minority group.
“As a Black student in business, I was disappointed and felt mislead when I found out a business club for minority students was entirely one minority. When I tried to express my frustration with it, I was attacked by members of that same minority, because they felt they were equally underrepresented, despite the majority of the people in the room being of the same group. After this, I stopped talking about my struggle with racial identity,” the student said.
For what they’re worth, these opinions represent the fears and anger that some students have of the reaction of other students, not the UI administration.
They’re somewhat akin to the complaints of Jewish students who recently filed a campus climate complaint with the U.S. Department of Education.
Many of the specific complaints of Jewish students stemmed from the hostile reactions other students had toward them as Jews or as supporters of Israel.
The survey questioned students about their opinions on openness (their willingness to participate in conversations on controversial issues), tolerance (their willingness to allow a speaker to address controversial issues), self-expression (their willingness to speak on a controversial issue) and administrative support (their perception of the school administration’s willingness to defend controversial speech).