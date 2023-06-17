It’s time once again to dive into another round of quick takes on the people, places and events that were being talked about over the past week:
In the race?
Republicans have mostly conceded defeat in the 2024 election to Democratic U.S. House members from the Illinois congressional delegation.
But there is one exception to that rule — 17th district Democrat U.S. Rep. Eric Sorensen.
A first-termer, Sorensen represents a district that covers much of central and northwestern Illinois, including parts of Bloomington-Normal and Peoria.
Republican Ray Estrada, a Galesburg businessman, previously announced that he’ll challenge Sorenson. Now, a second Republican — one far better known than Estrada — has publicly announced that he, too, is considering running for the GOP nomination to challenge Sorensen.
Former longtime state Rep. Dan Brady of McLean County recently disclosed that he’s examining the political lay of the land to decide if he, too, will get in the race.
“Over the next few weeks, I will be meeting and discussing with voters, donors and my family the options I have to serve the public once again,” he said.
A former county coroner, Brady served in the Illinois House for 20 years.
Last year, he ran an unsuccessful statewide campaign for Illinois secretary of state, losing to Democrat Alexi Giannoulias.
Brady said his political background would be a plus because he has the “knowledge, experience and dedication needed to be an effective representative in Springfield or Washington, D.C.” He also made it a point to emphasize that, as a candidate, he has avoided “harsh partisan rhetoric.”
The Republican National Campaign Committee has identified Illinois 17 as the only possible pickup in the 2024 election. It would appear that Republicans would prefer a successful, experienced and relatively well-known GOP candidate to take on Sorensen rather than an unknown.
Estrada has never sought pubic office before. He said he decided to challenge Sorensen because he’s “running to get things done for the community.”
“I’m not running to be someone or cling to power like many tired, old politicians,” he said.
Brady’s interests go beyond the 17th congressional district. He also said he is considering, as another option, the possibility of seeking the Illinois House seat from the 88th district to replace retiring state Rep. Dan Caulkins.
Reagan Deering, R-Decatur, already has announced she’ll seek the nomination in the 88th district. A 2022 GOP candidate for the U.S. House against Democratic Nikki Budzinki, Deering ran an incredibly weak general election campaign and was soundly defeated in the newly drawn 13th congressional district.
Running for the U.S. House, however, would be the more attractive option for Brady because Republicans, at least for now, hold a majority in the U.S. House while they are a super-minority in the Illinois House.
Illinois corruption update
A federal jury’s recent guilty verdicts in the case of the ComEd Four got the attention of Illinois’ political establishment.
But, even more so, it got the attention of an alleged co-conspirator who was not on trial — former House Speaker Michael J. Madigan.
Madigan has spend millions of dollars from his various campaign funds to pay lawyers from the Katten Munchin & Rosenman law firm to handle his case. They include Sheldon Zenner, a prominent former federal prosecutor and big-time defense lawyer.
But Madigan recently hired a new lead lawyer — Tom Breen — to represent him when the case goes to trial next year.
Breen filed his entry of appearance in the case on June 9, characterizing himself as the “lead counsel.”
A veteran lawyer with the Chicago firm of Breen & Pugh, Breen was described as a “legendary” criminal defense lawyer by Chicago Tribune legal writer Jason Meisner.
“Breen, a former Cook County prosecutor, has been trying cases for 50 years and is a master of connecting with a jury,” Meisner tweeted.
That may be. But the lawyers for the ComEd Four — former company CEO Anne Pramaggiori and utility lobbyists Michael McClain, Jay Doherty and John Hooker — were no slouches. Their arguments that their clients were engaged in routine politics rather than bribery were summarily rejected by jurors.
Convicted in the first ComEd case, McClain is scheduled to go to trial with Madigan in bribery conspiracy cases involving both ComEd and AT&T.
After a yearslong investigation, federal prosecutors charged that Madigan was the key player in a long-standing bribery conspiracy case in which ComEd provided numerous favors to Madigan friends and associates in exchange for Madigan’s favorable treatment of ComEd-backed legislation.
They charged the utility paid more than
$1 million to put Madigan’s political associates in no-show jobs as part of its effort to win Madigan’s favor.
Defense lawyers argued that was nothing extraordinary, just “legal ingratiation.” But the jury saw it otherwise.
Seeing that result, Madigan decided to shake up his legal team.
Each of the ComEd Four is scheduled to be sentenced next year.
In addition to the Madigan/McClain matter, Madigan’s former Chief of Staff Timothy Mapes faces trial on perjury charges for lying to the grand jury investigating the ComEd case.
Even more corruption
Last week’s column included a report on another corruption trial involving Illinois legislators.
This time it involved a connected politico, James Weiss, son-in-law to former Cook County Assessor Joseph Berrios, who allegedly tried to bribe lawmakers to pass a law legalizing “sweep gaming machines.”
Video gambling is illegal in Cook County, but the “sweep” machines are making their way into a variety of business there even though they are designed to skirt the law.
It was a short trial, and jurors convicted Weiss after deliberating for just four hours. Afterward, one juror told reporters that defense arguments asserting Weiss’ innocence were insulting to their intelligence.
That’s no surprise. FBI agents recorded incriminating conversations in which one corrupt legislator, former state Rep. Luis Arroyo, a Weiss agent, tried to bribe another corrupt legislator, former state Sen. Terry Link.
Link, however, was working undercover for the feds as a result of being implicated in federal income tax evasion. Link, who has yet to be sentenced on the tax charges, is hoping his cooperation will lessen his sentence.
Weiss, who is 44, was convicted of a variety of charges. Based on the evidence, he should have attempted to negotiate plea bargain rather than go to trial. Just why he didn’t is the biggest mystery of this case.
Big $$$
When self-made billionaire Ken Griffin lived in Illinois, he held rank as the state’s richest man.
Now that he’s fled Illinois over his political differences with Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Griffin holds rank as Florida’s richest man with an estimated fortune of $32.7 billion.
Now, according to Forbes magazine, Illinois has a new No. 1 in terms of wealth, a scion of the Walton family fortune generated by Sam Walton’s success with Walmart stores.
In Illinois, Lukas Walton, grandson of Sam Walton, is now the richest resident in the state. His net worth is $23.3 billion. That makes him the 71st-wealthiest person in the world.
Texas resident Elon Musk holds the No. 1 spot in the U.S. and the world with an estimated net worth of $233.8 billion.
Collecting glassesChampaign’s Lions Club has been collecting used eyeglasses for a long time, and the numbers have added up over the years.
Lions Club President Sam McGrew, a retired former legislator and school superintendent, said a recent review of collections since 2000 shows the club has picked up over 118,000 pairs.
He said “these glasses are recycled and taken to Third World countries to be donated to those whose needs match the prescription.”
Most go to Central and South America. McGrew said club members, optometrists and optometrist students as well as other volunteers make trips to the affected countries “to test the patients and distribute the glasses.”
The Lions’ campaign is permanent and volunteers can donate their used glasses at most optometry offices as well as Busey Bank, the Urbana Free Library, Salt & Light, OSF Medical Center, Carle Eye Care and any Walmart Supercenter.
Donors also may go to champaignlionsclub.org to find a donation location.
In addition to regular glasses, donors may provide “sunglasses and clip-ons.”
Blew it
In reporting on University of Illinois College of Law Dean Vikram Amar’s future last week, I incorrectly reported he’ll be splitting his teaching duties between the UI and California-Berkeley.
That’s wrong. He’ll be at Cal-Davis in the fall and the UI in the spring.
Amar is wrapping up an eight-year tenure as dean here and returning to teaching.